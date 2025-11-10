Talent, growing pains on full display in J.J. McCarthy's play vs. Ravens
J.J. McCarthy's performance in Sunday's loss to the Ravens contained an unsurprising mix of ups and downs. His fourth career start wasn't a good one, and it exposed a lot of the things that he needs to improve as he continues to develop and gain experience. At the same time, there were several high-level plays that showcased the upside of what the 22-year-old has a chance to become.
McCarthy finished the day 20 of 42 for 248 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions (plus a third that was overturned on review), and 48 rushing yards. The completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating numbers are all clearly not good enough. McCarthy was just 7 of 23 on targets to his top two receivers, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. But even if he had his fair share of inaccurate throws, he also needed more help from his teammates.
Let's start with the obvious negatives. McCarthy had 20 incompletions, including five passes that were batted down at the line of scrimmage. He threw two interceptions on deep attempts to Jefferson and was lucky to have a Roquan Smith INT over the middle overturned late in the game. His accuracy, quite simply, remains a work in progress. Far too many balls have sailed on his targets over the last couple weeks since his return to action.
"I thought he was pretty dialed in early on," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "I thought there was a lot of tipped balls for a variety of reasons. I think we had four or five blocked shots by their D-line that, there were some opportunities. Those are incompletes, regardless of how you look at it. And then just as we were getting into the no-huddle, trying to make our way back from two scores ... some of those early-down plays where he can be a little bit more pitch and catch."
McCarthy expressed frustration with the balls he had knocked down at the line, calling it the "worst play in football" for an offense. Those plays aren't all created equally, and sometimes you have to credit the defensive lineman for getting their hand up and making a play. Other times, it's within the quarterback's control to find a throwing lane, based on how they navigate the pocket and what kind of arm angle they might use to avoid potential tips. Like everything else with McCarthy, that should improve with time.
"I gotta do a better job of making sure that I'm aware of that and when I step up in the pocket, don't get too close to those guys, work on all the different arm angles," he said. "But at the end of the day, they just were a great defense."
In addition to batted passes and inaccurate throws, there were all kinds of other learning moments, too. At the end of the first half, McCarthy threw a ball away when he should've slid down or taken a sack to keep the clock running and force the Ravens to burn a timeout before the Vikings' punt. That's the kind of little thing you have to experience to learn.
"It's just all things about growing in this great game of football, all experiences that I take that data and collect it, and then use it for the next time," he said.
There were plenty of positives in his performance. McCarthy got off to a fantastic start on the Vikings' opening drive with a completion to Jefferson on a third down, followed by a perfectly-placed deep ball to Nailor on the next third down. That turned into a 62-yard gain that set up an Aaron Jones touchdown run. McCarthy had quite the connection with Nailor, who caught five passes for 124 yards and a late touchdown.
The late scoring drive included a fourth down play where McCarthy avoided a sack and hit Nailor on the run to keep the Vikings alive. The touchdown pass, also on fourth down, was placed perfectly at the back of the end zone. And on Minnesota's final last-gasp drive, McCarthy briefly gave them some hope with an athletic 26-yard scramble up the middle.
Ultimately, two things can be true: McCarthy needs to be better, and the players (and coaches) around him need to give him more help. The Vikings can't have eight false start penalties that constantly set them up in longer down and distance situations. Jefferson had maybe the worst game of his career, which was bizarre to see. O'Connell has to stick with the run game, even when the Vikings are trailing, to avoid McCarthy finishing with 42 attempts (five more than he ever had in a game at Michigan).
"(We need to) give him time back there," said right tackle Brian O'Neill, who committed three of the false starts. "Stay ahead of the sticks. Not have this guy take one turn, this guy take one turn, this guy take one turn on some operational (penalties) and put us in long downs. No quarterback in the NFL wants to be in long downs. We gotta stay ahead of the sticks and keep these third downs manageable."
McCarthy's first interception was a deep ball to Jefferson that was probably an ill-advised throw, but also one where you'd like to see the best receiver in the sport elevate and at least get a hand on the ball to prevent a pick. His second INT came when Jefferson's feet got tangled up with Marlon Humphrey in a one-on-one, cover zero situation. McCarthy threw a catchable ball to Jefferson for a potential 25-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, but the play wasn't made.
The reality for the Vikings is that because McCarthy is so early in his quarterback journey, inconsistency and growing pains are unavoidable. They need the rest of the roster to help out their quarterback, which — Nailor aside — didn't happen at the required level on Sunday. O'Connell can also probably do more to make life easier for his young quarterback, even while gradually removing the training wheels and giving him a chance to make plays. And of course, the Vikings need McCarthy to improve quickly and hopefully at least avoid making the same mistake twice.
"Part of the growth and development is we've gotta let him play a little bit as well, and we're trying to figure out that balance that gives you a chance to at least have a chance to win the football game in the end," O'Connell said. "I thought he competed. But every snap right now, there's major growth and learning and teaching going on for a guy that was really making his fourth start."