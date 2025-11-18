Ex-Viking Percy Harvin's home goes up in flames in Florida
Former Vikings star Percy Harvin's home was severely damaged in a fire last week.
TMZ broke the news that Harvin's home went up in flames on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 13, in suburban Gainesville, Florida. He lives near the University of Florida campus, where he starred in college before the Vikings selected him 22nd overall in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft.
“I can confirm that the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a structure fire at that residence yesterday evening,” a sheriff's department spokesperson told TMZ. “Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and handled the incident while we assisted with evacuating nearby residences and closing the roadway.”
In a Facebook post, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office confirmed the house fire around 7:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 13, with corresponding road closures during the firefighting operation. The next day, the sheriff's office provided more information about the blaze.
"Last night in Newberry, our deputies responded with Alachua County Fire Rescue to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of SW 134th Way. While fire personnel worked to extinguish the flames, law enforcement blocked roadways, diverted traffic, and assisted nearby residents with evacuations out of an abundance of caution," the sheriff's office said.
TMZ, citing the sheriff's office, reports that it's unclear if Harvin or his family were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
One of the deputies at the scene received a letter from a citizen, who applauded the deputy's effort during the operation.
“Deputy Beatty stood between neighbors watching a large house fire and their surrounding homes. He stood quietly and observed, making sure we all kept our distance and that there weren’t any immediate threats," the letter reads. "He answered questions and if he didn’t know the answers to them then he made sure to find the right fire fighter to assist. Between making sure that neighboring homes were safe for reentry and who could clear those homes for carbon monoxide… to keeping the owner at a safe distance until the firefighters could bring her located pets out to be reunited with her. He made residents feel safe and never wavered from his post. Grateful for men like this who serve our community and respond when tragedy strikes."
Harvin played for the Vikings from 2009 to 2012, totaling 280 catches for 3,302 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 683 yards and four touchdowns, while returning five kicks for touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl as a kick returner in 2009, as well as being named the offensive Rookie of the Year.
Harvin was traded from Minnesota to Seattle ahead of th f the 2013 season, and he won a Super Bowl and returned a kick for a touchdown in the big game with the Seahawks. He was traded to the Jets midway through the 2014 season and then played his final season with the Bills in 2015.