Four changes on Vikings' Thursday injury report, plus CeeDee Lamb news

As preparations continue for Sunday Night Football in Dallas, the Vikings' second injury report of the week has some notable changes from Wednesday's initial report.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who popped up on the injury report with a shin, went from DNP to limited, which is an encouraging sign for his availability this weekend. Meanwhile, three players — LG Donovan Jackson (ankle), S Theo Jackson (neck), and DT Levi Drake Rodriguez (neck) — went from limited to full participation on Thursday.

Theo Jackson and Rodriguez missed last week's game against the Commanders due to their nick injuries, and that's a part of the body teams typically don't want to mess around with. But both players appear to be on track to return this week, which would provide a bit of a boost to Minnesota's defensive depth.

"He got some more clarity from our medical staff, and also some expert opinions outside, and he should be able to work back in this week," Kevin O'Connell said of Theo on Wednesday.

Also notable is that left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) hasn't practiced yet this week. His typical schedule has been to practice on Wednesday and then get Thursday off, so this week's Wednesday DNP was notable as a departure from that norm. That's one to keep an eye on in Friday's final report.

WR Jordan Addison (Achilles), RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), and S Josh Metellus (shoulder) have been limited both days. We'll have to wait and see if any of them go into the weekend with questionable designations.

Is Lamb going to play for Dallas?

Cowboys superstar receiver CeeDee Lamb exited last Thursday's loss to the Lions due to a concussion, which puts his status for Sunday night into some question. However, Lamb has practiced on both days this week — while wearing a Guardian cap — and appears to be on track to play in the game. He was a full participant on Thursday.

CeeDee Lamb was on the practice field for a second straight day as he works back from a concussion. Barring setback, it would appear as if he will play Sunday against the Vikings. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 11, 2025

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb was back on the practice field today as he tries to return from last week’s concussion. He was limited yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ump0Eil3Dl — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 11, 2025

He'll need to officially clear the NFL's concussion protocols if he's going to suit up on Sunday night.

Lamb previously missed some time this season with an ankle injury. The former first-team All-Pro has still been productive when on the field, with 865 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in 10 games. Assuming Lamb plays, Vikings cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers will have their hands full with him and fellow star receiver George Pickens (1,178 yards and 8 touchdowns) in primetime.

