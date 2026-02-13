Vikings Continue Focus on O-Line, Run Game With Latest Coaching Hire

The Vikings have made another important addition to Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff. They're hiring Derek Warehime as their assistant offensive line coach, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Warehime was previously hired this offseason to be the run game coordinator for the University of Kentucky under new head coach Will Stein. Instead, he'll join O'Connell in Minnesota and work under Vikings offensive line coach Keith Carter, who was promoted from asst. OL coach this winter after Chris Kuper's contract wasn't renewed.

Over the last three seasons, Warehime was the OL coach and run game coordinator at Coastal Carolina, leading solid rushing attacks in the Sun Belt conference. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at New Mexico. Before that, he spent three seasons at the University of Texas in different roles, coaching offensive linemen, tight ends, and special teams for a year each.

Warehime played center at Tulsa in the early 2000s and has since coached in the college ranks for two decades. This will be his first coaching job in the NFL.

Quarterback discussion is going to dominate the Vikings' offseason, but no matter who is playing QB, they'd benefit from having a strong offensive line and running game. Those are two areas that have been difficult for O'Connell and his staff to nail down over the last four years. Minnesota has never ranked better than 22nd in EPA per rush under KOC, and the lack of efficiency has often caused him to not stick with the run game at a high rate.

The Vikings' offensive line was a significant disappointment in 2025, although injuries played a major role in that. Right guard Will Fries was the only starter who didn't miss any time due to injury, and he didn't produce at the level Minnesota expected after signing him to a big free agent deal. With some improved health in 2026, most of the pieces remain in place for the Vikings to have a good offensive line. The only new starter they seem to need is at center.

The most significant coaching hire the Vikings made this offseason was the addition of former Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith as their assistant head coach. In Miami, Smith worked closely with McDaniel, who is known for having some of the best rushing schemes in the NFL.

O'Connell, Smith, Wes Phillips, Carter, and run game coordinator Curtis Modkins will all play a big role in trying to fix the Vikings' rushing attack. Warehime, with his experience as a run game coordinator, should also be able to help in that area.

