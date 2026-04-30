Breaking Down the Vikings' D-Line After Their Latest Free Agent Move

NFL free agency is phasing out of the picture, but the Minnesota Vikings are among the teams actively visiting with players in search of roster upgrades. Not only did they reportedly host wide receiver Jauan Jennings for a visit on Tuesday night and Wednesday, they also reached an agreement with free-agent defensive lineman Eric Johnson II.

Johnson, 27, is entering his fifth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. He played a backup role in Indy in 2022, 2023, and 2025, with a pit stop in 2024 with the New England Patriots.

Fans shouldn't expect Johnson to play a big role in Brian Flores' defense, but if he needs to step up due to injuries, he gives Minnesota's interior defensive line a big body at 6'4'' and 320 pounds.

Johnson played 131 defensive snaps last season, with all but one of them at defensive tackle or nose tackle. He played in 12 games and finished with six tackles, including one tackle for loss. He added two quarterback pressures.

The former Missouri State standout played a career-high 265 snaps in 2023, when he generated four QB pressures and had 17 total tackles.

With Johnson, Minnesota's defensive line, at least presumably, looks something like this ahead of offseason programs and training camp.

Jalen Redmond

Caleb Banks

Domonique Orange

Levi Drake Rodriguez

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Elijah Williams

Taki Taimani

Eric Johnson II

Monkell Goodwine

Redmond is the returning star, while Banks and Orange, the players Minnesota selected in the first and third rounds of last week's NFL Draft, are poised to earn starting roles on the defensive front.

If Banks and Orange are as good as the Vikings think they are, the D-line could be rather good in 2026. Just consider that Drake Rodriguez was on the field for 461 snaps last season, while Ingram-Dawkins played 250 snaps.

Williams also has promise after making the team last season as a 23-year-old undrafted free agent. His training camp and preseason were excellent, and if he builds off his rookie season, he could play himself into a rotational job in 2026.

The Vikings will host rookie minicamp May 8-9, followed by the start of organized team activities May 26-27, May 29, June-12, June 4, and June 15-18. Mandatory minicamp will be held June 9-11, with training camp dates yet to be announced.