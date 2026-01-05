Is Tom Brady targeting Vikings' Brian Flores as the next Raiders head coach?

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores once again made a very strong argument that he should be in consideration for one of the head coaching vacancies across the NFL. However, presumably because of the ongoing lawsuit he has against the league, Flores' name has mostly been left out of those receiving consideration for the growing list of available jobs. That, however, could change after the Raiders parted ways with Pete Carroll on Monday.

After just one season in charge, Carroll has been let go by the Raiders. Leading the charge in finding a new head coach is NFL legend and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. In looking for his next head coach, the former Patriots quarterback could turn to a former defensive coordinator from his time in New England. Flores' connections to the Raiders are there and it's not entirely out of the question.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote over the weekend that there is a "rumor" making its way around NFL circles that Brady is going to "make the case" to bring in Flores as the next head coach in Las Vegas. Florio suggested that the two have a "good relationship" and that Flores, before he was fired by the Dolphins, was making the case to bring Brady to Miami following his tenure in Tampa Bay.

Flores is coming off a season in which he once again orchestrated a top-10 defense in Minnesota. Despite missing the playoffs, the Vikings finished the season allowing the third-fewest yards and the seventh-fewest points. Under Flores, Minnesota's defense ranked 5th in points allowed and 15th in yards allowed in 2024, and 13th in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed in 2023.

The Vikings defensive coordinator has more than earned a second shot at being a head coach in the league. With Flores out of contract following the season, now seems like a perfect time for his departure if he does indeed get a second chance.

If indeed the time is now for Flores, it would appear the best and most likely landing spot is in Las Vegas with a franchise that has a history of going against the league. If it happens, Flores could be helping lead the next-biggest decision the Raiders have to make in 2026, which is who to select with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

More Vikings coverage