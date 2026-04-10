Isaiah Rodgers Wants Vikings to Trade For Kenny Moore II. Should They?

Longtime Indianapolis Colts slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, one of the NFL's most consistent players at his position, is expected to play elsewhere in 2026. Moore and the Colts have mutually agreed to seek a trade for the veteran who turns 31 in August, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Not long after that report came out, a former teammate of Moore's started to do some light recruiting. Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who played in Indianapolis for three years to begin his career, put a picture of him and Rodgers at a Colts practice on his Instagram story, alongside the tweet from Schefter.

Moore is entering the final year of his contract. The team that trades for him would essentially be acquiring him on a one-year, $10 million deal, although they could also potentially work out a contract extension to make it a long-term addition. While it can be tricky to estimate the value the Colts might receive in trade offers, it's hard to see them landing more than a fourth-round pick for an older player who they're actively shopping.

If that's the price tag, the Vikings should be interested. Adding Moore to a cornerback room that already features Byron Murphy Jr., Rodgers, and James Pierre would give Brian Flores and Gerald Alexander a lot of experience, talent, and versatility to work with at an important position. Murphy and Rodgers both primarily lined up at wide corner last season, so Moore would be an easy fit in the slot. And if it were to happen prior to the draft, the Vikings would no longer feel obligated to take a corner if the value wasn't there, though they certainly still could.

Moore has had quite the career as a former undrafted rookie out of D-II Valdosta State (Georgia) in 2017. Despite being undersized at 5'9", he's a remarkable playmaker in both pass coverage and run defense. Across nine seasons with the Colts, he's played in 132 regular season games and has racked up 21 interceptions (including four pick-sixes), 68 passes defended, 39 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. Moore was a Pro Bowler in 2021, and only once since his rookie year has he earned a PFF grade below 66 or a run defense grade below 71. Even at 31, he should have several good years left.

things Kenny did. THAT.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/oiVVDtOaUR — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 21, 2025

With his football IQ, all-around skill set, and abilities as a blitzer, it would be easy to see Moore fitting nicely in Flores' defensive scheme. This feels like a move Rob Brzezinski and the Vikings should at least consider making, even if it's probably a long shot to actually happen.