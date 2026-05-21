Vikings Sign Former Steelers D-Lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk

The Vikings announced on Thursday that they've signed veteran Steelers defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. The five-year veteran will add depth to Minnesota's trenches.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 293 pounds, Lourdermilk was drafted by the Steelers with the 156th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played more than 900 snaps throughout his five-year NFL career. His most productive season arguably came as a rookie, with six quarterback pressures, 23 total tackles and three passes defensed.

He's currently 28 years old, and he has plenty left in the tank. He has 63 total tackles in his NFL career, with 18 QB pressures, one sack and six passes defensed. He spent time in Pittsburgh with current Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores in 2022 and defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach Gerald Alexander in 2022 and 2023.

Lourdermilk is from Howard, Kansas, and he played his college football at Wisconsin. He has earned every opportunity he has gotten in his football career, as he played eight-man football at the prep level. He will now have to earn his roster spot on Minnesota's defensive line heading into the 2026-27 season.