J.J. McCarthy logs full practice, but Vikings' injury report filled with key players
In this story:
The season finale for the Vikings is on Sunday at noon against the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the last opportunity for J.J. McCarthy to impress before the offseason rumor mill shakes Minnesota like a blast of cold air from the polar vortex in January.
McCarthy appears destined to start at quarterback after logging practice as a full participant on Thursday. That's an improvement after he was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, having missed Minnesota's Christmas Day win over the Lions with a hairline fracture in his right hand.
If McCarthy starts, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will be the backup quarterback against a Green Bay defense that will likely be resting starters after clinching the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. Green Bay's playoff fate is secure, outside of the possibility of playing on Wild Card Weekend in Chicago or Philadelphia, who are battling for the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Vikings' injury report on Thursday is filled with key players:
- LB Blake Cashman (elbow): full participant
- TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder): did not practice
- RB Aaron Jones (hip): did not practice
- RB Jordan Mason (ankle): full participant
- RT Brian O'Neill (heel): limited participant
- KR/WR Myles Price (ankle): did not practice
- DT Levi Drake Rodriguez (rib): full participant
Mason was a limited participant on Wednesday, so he's clearly progressing towards being available on Sunday. The same goes for Cashman, who was limited with an elbow injury on Wednesday.
The big questions will be whether Hockenson, Jones, and O'Neill are able to play.
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm