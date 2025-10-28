J.J. McCarthy returning to most complete Vikings lineup of the season?
Outside of starting center Ryan Kelly being on injured reserve, the bulk of Minnesota's initial starting offense will be on the field Sunday when the Vikings face the Lions in a pivotal NFC North clash.
J.J. McCarthy will start at quarterback for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, and he'll likely have both tackles, Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, along with No. 1 running back Aaron Jones and No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison in the huddle with him.
"J.J.'s in a good spot. Had some really good work yesterday and he should get a full week of preparation in here and finally feels like he's truly ready to go be himself, in regards to his ability to function at the position," head coach Kevin O'Connell told KFAN's Paul Allen on Tuesday.
"But also do the things that J.J. McCarthy can bring to our offense from a mobility standpoint — and his ability to protect himself in many ways comes from his ability to play with great timing and rhythm from the pocket. But he's also got the ability to create and do some things off-schedule from the play."
When McCarthy started in Weeks 1 and 2, he was on the field without Darrisaw and Addison. Darrisaw didn't return from his torn ACL until Week 3, and Addison didn't make his season debut until Week 4 due to a three-game suspension.
Minnesota also played that Week 2 game without safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Smith has since returned to the lineup while Van Ginkel's status for Sunday in Detroit is unknown. Meanwhile, McCarthy, Jones, and Kelly all suffered injuries against the Falcons in the second week of the season.
Take a look at the original starting 11 on offense (3 WR set) compared to what the Vikings had in Weeks 1 and 2, and what they could have this week. (Italics = injured during the Week 2 game)
Position
Original
Week 1
Week 2
Week 9
QB
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
RB
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
WR1
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
WR2
Jordan Addison
Jalen Nailor
Jalen Nailor
Jordan Addison
WR3
Jalen Nailor
Adam Thielen
Adam Thielen
Jalen Nailor
TE
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
LT
Christian Darrisaw
Justin Skule
Justin Skule
Christian Darrisaw
LG
Donovan Jackson
Donovan Jackson
Donovan Jackson
Donovan Jackson
C
Ryan Kelly
Ryan Kelly
Ryan Kelly
Blake Brandel
RG
Will Fries
Will Fries
Will Fries
Will Fries
RT
Brian O'Neill
Brian O'Neill
Brian O'Neill
Brian O'Neill
Outside of Kelly at center and Josh Oliver as the No. 2 tight end, Minnesota should have its strongest offensive cast of the season. That's incredible considering we're already in Week 9. It's also significant because the offense has been below average, which has put a ton of pressure on the defense to stay on the field and play with little room for error.
If the offense can generate points, the defense could return to its stout form from early in the season. And if that happens, the Vikings might be able to keep things interesting in the NFC playoff race.