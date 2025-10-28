Inside The Vikings

J.J. McCarthy returning to most complete Vikings lineup of the season?

This might be the week the Vikings put a product on the field that resembles their original plans.

Joe Nelson

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Outside of starting center Ryan Kelly being on injured reserve, the bulk of Minnesota's initial starting offense will be on the field Sunday when the Vikings face the Lions in a pivotal NFC North clash.

J.J. McCarthy will start at quarterback for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, and he'll likely have both tackles, Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, along with No. 1 running back Aaron Jones and No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison in the huddle with him.

"J.J.'s in a good spot. Had some really good work yesterday and he should get a full week of preparation in here and finally feels like he's truly ready to go be himself, in regards to his ability to function at the position," head coach Kevin O'Connell told KFAN's Paul Allen on Tuesday.

"But also do the things that J.J. McCarthy can bring to our offense from a mobility standpoint — and his ability to protect himself in many ways comes from his ability to play with great timing and rhythm from the pocket. But he's also got the ability to create and do some things off-schedule from the play."

When McCarthy started in Weeks 1 and 2, he was on the field without Darrisaw and Addison. Darrisaw didn't return from his torn ACL until Week 3, and Addison didn't make his season debut until Week 4 due to a three-game suspension.

Minnesota also played that Week 2 game without safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Smith has since returned to the lineup while Van Ginkel's status for Sunday in Detroit is unknown. Meanwhile, McCarthy, Jones, and Kelly all suffered injuries against the Falcons in the second week of the season.

Take a look at the original starting 11 on offense (3 WR set) compared to what the Vikings had in Weeks 1 and 2, and what they could have this week. (Italics = injured during the Week 2 game)

Position

Original

Week 1

Week 2

Week 9

QB

J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy

RB

Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones

WR1

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson

WR2

Jordan Addison

Jalen Nailor

Jalen Nailor

Jordan Addison

WR3

Jalen Nailor

Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen

Jalen Nailor

TE

T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson

LT

Christian Darrisaw

Justin Skule

Justin Skule

Christian Darrisaw

LG

Donovan Jackson

Donovan Jackson

Donovan Jackson

Donovan Jackson

C

Ryan Kelly

Ryan Kelly

Ryan Kelly

Blake Brandel

RG

Will Fries

Will Fries

Will Fries

Will Fries

RT

Brian O'Neill

Brian O'Neill

Brian O'Neill

Brian O'Neill

Outside of Kelly at center and Josh Oliver as the No. 2 tight end, Minnesota should have its strongest offensive cast of the season. That's incredible considering we're already in Week 9. It's also significant because the offense has been below average, which has put a ton of pressure on the defense to stay on the field and play with little room for error.

If the offense can generate points, the defense could return to its stout form from early in the season. And if that happens, the Vikings might be able to keep things interesting in the NFC playoff race.

More from Vikings On SI

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News