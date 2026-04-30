Who Are the Vikings' Backup Options If Jauan Jennings Doesn't Sign?

The Vikings and Jauan Jennings were reportedly unable to solidify a deal during the former 49ers receiver's visit over the past couple of days. While talks "went well," according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, the Vikings may now be looking to a backup plan for a No. 3 wide receiver.

Sticking with Tai Felton comes with risks. He was Minnesota's third-round pick in 2025, but he had just two catches for eight yards as a rookie, and the fact that the Vikings hosted Jennings is a telltale sign that they're looking for someone better prepared for the role of taking pressure off of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Fortunately, the Vikings have money to spend, and they can look at several veterans who are still available in free agency.

Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Outside of Jennings, Samuel is perhaps the biggest name still available. The former 49ers and Commanders star is a dynamic threat, though his ability to impact the game as a receiver and runner isn't what it once was. He has 5,519 receiving yards and 27 receiving touchdowns in his career, as well as rushing for 1,218 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The 30-year-old comes with an injury risk, having dealt with lower-body injuries throughout his career. Any questions about the impact of the infamous power station next to the 49ers' practice facility went away when his injuries followed him to Washington. That said, he's always played through pain, having suited up in 16 games last season, including 12 starts, while playing 30 games combined in 2023 and 2024.

Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Allen's last foray into the NFC North didn't go to plan, lasting just one season with the Chicago Bears. After returning to the Chargers in 2025, Allen is back on the market as a still-productive 34-year-old. Allen is certainly on the older side for a receiver, but last season he proved he still can be an option, catching 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns.

With Jefferson and Addison already in the receiver room, the Vikings wouldn't need Allen to be the No. 1 guy. He could come in and be a mentor to Addison, Felton, and the rest of the young receivers already in the building, while giving Minnesota a big-bodied target over the middle and in the red zone.

DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Hopkins has already stated he would be willing to come to Minnesota in order to team up with new Vikings QB Kyler Murray again. Murray and Hopkins were teammates in Arizona from 2020 to 2022, when Hopkins caught 221 passes for 2.696 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Like Allen, Hopkins will be 34 when the 2026 season begins, so he's not a No. 1 option anymore. As a WR3, like Allen, teams would have to give him attention, which could open up things across the field for all of the other weapons in Minnesota.