Logical trade targets if the Vikings decide to buy before the trade deadline
While a loss Sunday in Detroit could turn Minnesota into a seller before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, a win would get them to 4-4 and perhaps entice them to be a buyer. If they do wind up acquiring help before the trade deadline, who are some logical targets?
For that, we need to look at the teams most likely to be selling and find out which players at positions of need — cornerback and perhaps edge rusher — Minnesota could target. We also need to keep in mind that draft capital is a premium. Here's what the Vikings have in the 2026 draft cupboard:
- 1st round
- 2nd round
- 3rd round
- 5th fround (from Philadelphia via the Sam Howell trade)
- 6th round (from Indianapolis via the Mekhi Blackmon trade)
- 7th round
- 7th round (from Houston via the 2024 Cam Akers trade)
- 7th round (from Carolina via the Adam Thielen trade)
What are the Vikings most likely to do before the deadline? It doesn't sound like much.
Alec Lewis, of The Athletic, says to "expect some tires to be kicked, but don’t bank on an addition or subtraction, barring a serious injury." NFL Network's Tom Pelissero doesn't "see them going out and making a massive type of acquisition," but he says he could "see them having interest" in the edge rusher market. SI's Albert Breer says the Vikings are "among a list of teams looking for corners."
So, let's see what the likely sellers might have available at cornerback and edge.
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett (not logical)
All signs point to the Browns keeping Garrett, so this is probably a waste of time to even consider. If they did open the door for a trade, it would cost an ungodly amount, including multiple first-round picks and perhaps some talented players. Cleveland hasn't had any cornerbacks mentioned in the rumor mills.
Las Vegas Raiders: Eric Stokes
Stokes would be a massive upgrade at cornerback for the Vikings, who lack depth behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. Stokes shouldn't cost a ton because he's on a one-year, $3.5 million contract. There's no guarantee that he re-signs with the Raiders, so Vegas might be smart to trade him now, rather than losing him for nothing in free agency.
Stokes ranked No. 38 in PFF coverage grades for cornerbacks, having allowed 10 receptions on 19 targets for 123 yards. Quarterbacks have a 72.9 passer rating when throwing into Stokes' coverage, which puts him among the top 30 in the NFL this season.
Maimi Dolphins: Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Matthew Judon
Chubb, Phillips and Judon would could be upgrades over Dallas Turner on the edge. But does Minnesota really want to trade for an edge rusher when Andrew Van Ginkel is about to return to the lineup? It's only a need if Van Ginkel is expected to miss more time.
- Phillips: 3 sacks, 32 pressures, PFF's 15th-ranked pass rusher at EDGE
- Chubb: 3 sacks, 21 pressures, PFF's 101st-ranked pass rusher at EDGE
- Judon: 0 sacks, 5 pressures, PFF's 116th-ranked pass rusher at EDGE
Breer is hearing that it could take a third-round pick to get Phillips.
New Orleans Saints: Alontae Taylor
Taylor would be an upgrade in the cornerback room, but Breer says the Saints are asking for a second or third-round pick for him. The 2022 second-round pick is due to become a free agent, so it would only make sense for Minnesota to give up a quality draft pick for him if they can sign him to an extension.
According to PFF, Taylor has the 31st-best coverage grade among cornerbacks, putting him just ahead of Jets star Sauce Gardner.
New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Mike Garafolo reported this week that the Giants are telling interested teams no, but Thibodeaux appears to be the odd man out in New York with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter starting on the edges. He's under contract through 2026, so it might take a Day 2 pick to get him. Should the Vikings offer a third-rounder next year to shore up the edge?
Thibodeaux has 2.5 sacks and 25 pressures this season, while ranking 49th among edge rushers via PFF's grades. He had just 5.5 sacks last year, but he posted an 11.5-sack season in 2023, which is what the Giants thought they were getting when they drafted him fifth overall in 2022.
Washington Commanders: Noah Igbinoghene
Igbinoghene might be the player that makes the most sense for Minnesota because he'd only cost them a late-round draft pick. He's a player who was on the field for 75% of Washington's snaps last season, but roster changes have led to him spending most of this season on the bench, having played a total of 40 defense snaps in 2025.
The issue here is that he's best-suited for the slot, and the Vikings need someone who can fill the void of Jeff Okudah (concussions) on the outside.