The Vikings have ruled out veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (thigh) for Sunday's game against the Giants. Outside of left tackle Christian Darrisaw, safety Josh Metellus, and linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who were all placed on injured reserve this week, Hargrave is the only other starter to be ruled out ahead of the game in New York.

Meanwhile, right tackle Brian O'Neill (heel), who missed Wednesday's practice and was limited both Thursday and Friday, enters the weekend with a questionable status. Veteran center Ryan Kelly (knee) goes into the weekend without an injury designation, which is a plus after he missed Wednesday's practice and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor (back) was limited during Wednesday and Thursday's practice sessions, but was a full participant on Friday and will go into the weekend without an injury designation.

The Giants will be without starting tackle Evan Neal (neck/hamstring) and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder). Neal practiced on Wednesday but missed the final two days of the week, while Thibodeaux missed all three days of practice.

Elsewhere for the 2-12 Giants, they will be without wide receiver Beaux Collins (concussion/neck), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle).

Cornerback Art Green (illness/hamstring) is designated as questionable after being limited on Wednesday and fully participating on Thursday and Friday. Also listed as questionable are cornerback Rico Payton (back) and guard Joshua Ezeudu (calf).

Minnesota heads into the weekend on a two-game winning streak, both over NFC East opponents (Dallas and Washington). The Giants are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. Interim head coach Mike Kafka is in charge of the team after Brian Daboll was fired following a 2-8 start. Kafka is a former NFL backup quarterback, including a brief stint with the Vikings in 2015.

