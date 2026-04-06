A Mock Vikings-Giants Trade That Sends Dexter Lawrence to Minnesota

All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade from the New York Giants and will not be participating in the start of the team's offseason program this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's seeking a raise that reflects his value, but the two sides apparently have not made any progress.

There should be plenty of interest across the NFL in a player of Lawrence's caliber. The Vikings are probably something of a long shot, given their cap situation and the fact that they already have a star defensive player (Jonathan Greenard) who is seeking a raise. Still, it can't be ruled out. The Vikings have a need at defensive tackle, and there are ways in which Rob Brzezinski could make it work.

Mock trade

Vikings get: DT Dexter Lawrence

DT Dexter Lawrence Giants get: 2026 second-round pick (No. 49), 2027 fifth-round pick

Why it makes sense

Lawrence, who the Giants drafted 17th overall in 2019, put together a dominant run as an interior pass-rusher from 2022-24. He made three straight Pro Bowls and recorded 27 sacks in that span. Lawrence also had a PFF grade of 89.9 or better in each year, with 60-plus QB pressures in '22 and '23. He was one of the best players in the league at his position.

Last season was oddly quiet for Lawrence from a sack perspective, but his pressure numbers and pass-rush grade remained very good. And unlike previous big-name Vikings DTs Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, Lawrence is still on the back end of his prime. He doesn't turn 29 until November.

Can you imagine adding the man nicknamed Sexy Dexy — all 6'4", 340 pounds of him — to the middle of Brian Flores' defensive line? Alongside Jalen Redmond and the Vikings' edge rushers, Lawrence would have a chance to put together a major bounce-back season in 2026. He could be the piece the Vikings need to reach legitimate Super Bowl contention.

Dexter Lawrence | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Lawrence is far better than any defensive tackle the Vikings could draft this year. He's also far more expensive, especially since he wants a raise on his current deal (which has two years left at about $20 million per year). But Brzezinski can figure out the salary cap element. This is the type of home run move the Vikings can make when they have Kyler Murray on a veteran's minimum salary. Parting with the 18th overall pick is too steep, but a second and a fifth — which is what Leonard Williams was traded for a few years ago — feels like a fair price.

For the Giants, trading Lawrence wouldn't be an ideal way to break in the John Harbaugh era. But if he wants out, it could make sense to move him while his value is still pretty high. Getting a top-50 pick from the Vikings in this year's draft would allow New York to target someone like Lee Hunter or Christen Miller as a replacement.

Why it's unlikely

There are all kinds of factors that make this a major long shot for Minnesota. The first question worth asking is what the Vikings' level of interest in Lawrence might be. It must be mentioned that he has just half of a sack and five total tackles for loss in his last 22 games. It's possible he's past his prime and could continue to decline as he gets closer to his 30th birthday. That complicates the kind of draft pick return he'll fetch if the Giants do decide to seriously entertain trade offers.

The biggest barrier for the Vikings is the financial side. They'd have to do some serious cap maneuvering to add Lawrence's contract and give him a raise to top-of-the-market DT money. The only way it really works is if they end up trading Greenard in a separate deal, which would free up some cap space and also presumably get them a new second-round pick. Lawrence may be a better fit within the Vikings' current roster construction, but the easier move would be to simply pay Greenard instead of executing two different major trades.

Lawrence to the Vikings is a fun idea. But given the price they'd have to pay, both in terms of draft capital and his contract, it's hard to see it turning into reality.