Paul Allen's call of Brosmer's pick-six disaster is as good as expected
Another week, another Vikings disaster for longtime KFAN Radio play-by-play broadcaster Paul Allen to call. Last week, it was Myles Price's punt return gaffe, among other things that went wrong in a 23-6 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. Sunday's game somehow managed to be much worse, highlighted by an all-time Vikings lowlight from Max Brosmer.
By now, you've seen the play. It was 4th and 1 in the low red zone, with the Vikings trailing 3-0. Kevin O'Connell elected to go for it, but Brosmer's rollout was immediately blown up by the Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence. And then he made a bad situation much worse.
"Brosmer rolls out to the right, he's in trouble, he's gonna throw the ball up and it's picked off!" Allen said on the broadcast. "Awful decision by Max Brosmer, and this is going to be a defensive touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks!"
"Max Brosmer, falling to the field, decided to underhand it to absolutely nobody except Ernest Jones."
Allen's most iconic call ever might be his call of the Minneapolis Miracle, but unfortunately, many of his other greatest hits involve Vikings misery. The Nate Poole catch in 2003, Brett Favre's interception in the 2009 NFC title game, and Blair Walsh's miss to end the 2015 season come to mind.
No matter how bad things get for the Vikings, Allen remains a source of optimism and catharsis for fans. Few people deserve a Super Bowl victory like he does.
O'Connell on the play call
After the Vikings' shutout loss, O'Connell explained the decision to not only go for it on 4th down in that situation, but to dial up a rollout pass play while needing a yard. The gist of it is that he wanted to capitalize on the momentum of a takeaway and get a touchdown, and that he called a pass because the Vikings hadn't been running the ball well. At the same time, he acknowledged that he should've called a better play in that moment.
On Monday, he expressed similar sentiments.
"Ultimately, I didn't like the play call," O'Connell said. "It's totally on me in that moment. In that moment, we better have a schematically more sound play. And that's totally on me. It's not on Josh (Oliver), it's not on Max, it's not anybody. That was on me, and it was a massive play in the game."
