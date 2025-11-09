Poison pill returns to NFL headlines, and the Vikings are caught in the crossfire
No team knows more about the "poison pill" than the Minnesota Vikings, who have an extensive history with it dating back to their acquisition of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson nearly 20 years ago. But there's a new poison pill in town, and it impacts the Vikings by way of the blockbuster trade between the Cowboys and Packers before the start of the 2025 regular season.
It's been widely reported Sunday that the deal that sent linebacker Micah Parson from Dallas to Green Bay, with the Packers sending the Cowboys a package centered around defensive tackle Kenny Clark, included poison pills on both sides.
While much has been made of the poison pill the Cowboys included in the deal to restrict the Packers from ever trading Parsons to the Eagles (or any other team in the NFC East), there's also language in the agreement that will likely prevent the Cowboys from ever trading Clark to an NFC North team.
"The poison pill condition also was used on Kenny Clark, the other player involved in the trade, according to sources," writes Adam Schefter. "If the Cowboys trade Clark to a team in the NFC North, they would owe the Packers their 2028 first-round pick."
If the Packers wind up trading Parsons to a team in the NFC East, they would owe the Cowboys their 2028 first-round pick. So you can kiss the chances of Parsons or Clark playing for a team in the NFC East or North goodbye. At least until 2028.
This isn't the first time the Packers have used the poison pill. In 2007, when Green Bay traded quarterback Brett Favre to the Jets, they included a pill that discouraged the Jets from trading Favre to the Vikings, according to ESPN. Of course, Favre retired and then signed with the Vikings in 2009, so the poison pill didn't do the Packers any good back then.
The Hutchinson poison pill was sheer brilliance by the Vikings, who took advantage of the Seahawks slapping the transition tag on Hutchinson in 2006. That opened the door for Minnesota to make Hutchinson an offer, and the offer included language that would've forced the Seahawks to fully guarantee the life of the contract if they were to match the Vikings' offer.
Two decades have passed, but the poison pill remains relevant — and all Hutchinson can do with Sunday's news is blush.