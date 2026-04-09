Reacting to Some Wild Hypothetical Vikings NFL Draft Trade Ideas

The first thing to note here is that the trade ideas you're about to see are almost certainly not going to happen in real life. They're nothing more than fun hypothetical content from ESPN's Bill Barnwell and FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, who each recently wrote a piece that floats a mid-draft trade for every team in the NFL.

Barnwell and Vacchiano both proposed a trade idea for the Vikings and also involved Minnesota in an idea for a different team. Purely as a thought exercise, let's take a look at the four trades and see how palatable they are from a Vikings perspective.

Barnwell No. 1: Chiefs get Greenard

Jonathan Greenard | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Vikings receive: First-round pick (No. 9), EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

First-round pick (No. 9), EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Chiefs receive: First-round pick (No. 18), third-round pick (No. 97), EDGE Jonathan Greenard

To move up from 18 to 9 in the first round, the Vikings send Kansas City Greenard and a late third-round pick, getting back a (so far) failed first-round player as well. The logic from Barnwell is that the Chiefs likely won't be able to land one of the draft's top edge rushers with the ninth pick, so they go get Greenard and turn Anudike-Uzomah into a third-rounder. The Vikings move up to land a star prospect in the top ten, resolve the Greenard situation, and replace him with a depth player who may still have some upside.

Verdict: I don't like it very much for the Vikings. I'm of the opinion that they should pay Greenard instead of trading away their best defensive player. Going up to 9 and landing someone like Jeremiyah Love or Caleb Downs or Mansoor Delane is a fun idea, but Greenard and pick 97 feels like a hefty price to pay to make it happen. Anudike-Uzomah was the 31st overall pick in 2023 but has just 3 sacks in 34 games and missed all of last season with a hamstring injury, so he's not much more than a throw-in to the deal. I'd rather keep 18 and 97 and Greenard.

Barnwell No. 2: Another Vikings trade up

Vikings receive: First-round pick (No. 13)

Rams receive: First-round pick (No. 18), third-round pick (No. 97), QB J.J. McCarthy

The format here is quite similar to the first trade. The Vikings move up, but not quite as high. And instead of trading Greenard, they're sending McCarthy to the Rams, where he could potentially be a long-term successor to Matthew Stafford if he turns his career around. Sean McVay takes a flier on McCarthy, while the Vikings move on from the former tenth overall pick and move up five spots in the draft in the process.

Verdict: I think I like this one even less? Love and Downs might both be off the board by pick 13, so who would the Vikings be moving up for? Perhaps a corner like Delane or Jermod McCoy? This Minnesota team has too many needs to be parting with a top-100 pick for a five-spot jump in the first round, in my opinion. The odds of landing a great player at 13 aren't that much higher than they are when staying at 18, and the 97th pick could turn into a starting center or a new WR3 or any number of other possibilities. I also don't think the Vikings should be looking to give up on McCarthy just yet, especially considering Kyler Murray's injury history in recent years.

Vacchiano No. 1: Also McCarthy to the Rams

J.J. McCarthy | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Vikings receive: Second-round pick (No. 61)

Second-round pick (No. 61) Rams receive: QB J.J. McCarthy

Barnwell isn't the only one with the idea of the Rams getting McCarthy as an upgrade on Stetson Bennett at their backup QB spot. This is a much more straightforward 1-for-1 trade.

Verdict: I know I just said I don't think the Vikings should give up on McCarthy yet, but it would be awfully hard to say no to this price. Landing the 61st pick would give the Vikings a fifth top-100 selection to load up around Murray, who they'll likely sign to a long-term deal next offseason if 2026 goes well. And in Carson Wentz, they already have a capable backup option on board for this year. The issue with this one is that I don't think the Rams would ever offer a second-rounder for McCarthy. With the injuries and struggles he's had to start his career, his value probably isn't quite that high at this juncture. I might still do it for LA's third-rounder (No. 93).

Vacchiano No. 2: Vikings get Achane

De'Von Achane | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Vikings receive: RB De'Von Achane

RB De'Von Achane Dolphins receive: Third-round pick (No. 82), fifth-round pick (No. 163)

The Dolphins, who are entering a new era, have already traded away Jaylen Waddle and released Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Bradley Chubb this offseason. They've said they have no plans to trade away Achane, who is one of the best running backs in the NFL. Vacchiano isn't sure about that. "They have the look of a team undergoing a fire sale, so surely they have their price," he wrote. "Achane will need a contract extension, so maybe a third-round pick and change will do it."

Verdict: I'd do this in a heartbeat. A third-rounder and a fifth-rounder for one of the most explosive playmakers in the league? Achane in the Vikings' offense would be incredibly fun. Once again, though, I don't see it from the other team's perspective. Even though Achane wants a new contract, this doesn't feel like nearly enough of a return for Miami. When I proposed a mock trade for Achane last month, I had the Vikings sending away pick 18 and getting a fourth-rounder back.