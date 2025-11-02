Script for McCarthy's return gets dreamier with Vikings' top two tackles back
Michigan. Tom Brady. Vikings. Lions. Who's got it better than J.J. McCarthy?
It's Week 9 of the NFL season and McCarthy will make his return to the field in Detroit for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, and the script, which was already better than anything Hollywood could've dreamed up, got even better with multiple reports saying Vikings tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill will play.
Both Darrisaw and O'Neill were listed as questionable on Minnesota's final injury report, but their inclusion Sunday in the Motor City should make McCarthy's life under center a whole lot better.
The script really is perfect. McCarthy is playing in Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to a national championship alongside Aidan Hutchinson, who will be chasing him for the Lions, all while Michigan great Tom Brady calls the game in the FOX broadcast booth.
It's as good as it gets from the storyline perspective, and as big as it gets for a Minnesota team that has been plagued by injuries and stumbled to a 3-4 record. A win Sunday will keep them in the thick of the NFC North race, while a loss would significantly hurt their chances in the division and in the NFC wild-card race.
McCarthy played in the first two games of the season without Darrisaw, who was still going through the final stages of ACL rehab. The 22-year-old quarterback also played without wide receiver Jordan Addison in Weeks 1 and 2, as Addison was serving a three-game suspension connected to his DWI arrest in California in July 2024.
McCarthy also faced an Atlanta defense that has held every opposing quarterback to 205 passing yards or less. The Falcons held McCarthy to 158 pass yards, while also limiting Baker Mayfield (167), Bryce Young (121), Marcus Mariota (156), Josh Allen (180), Mac Jones (152), and Tua Tagovailoa (205).
All in all, McCarthy is making his return in a pivotal game — and he'll have the strongest supporting cast he's ever had in his young career as an NFL starter. The only key players he won't have around him are center Ryan Kelly, who is on injured reserve after sustaining two concussions, and No. 2 tight end Josh Oliver, who suffered a foot sprain last week against the Chargers.
The stage is set. Now it's up to McCarthy to show the world what he can do.