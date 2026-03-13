The Most Underrated Move the Vikings Made in Free Agency So Far

It hasn't been a particularly busy first week of free agency for the Vikings, though they did make a major splash by signing Kyler Murray on Thursday. They've also let some veterans depart and worked out deals to keep a few others around, including Eric Wilson, Aaron Jones, and T.J. Hockenson.

But the Vikings' other free agent acquisition remains their most underrated move of the week. Back on Monday, they quickly agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with former Steelers cornerback James Pierre, who slots in as an important piece of Minnesota's CB room alongside Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers.

Pierre, a former undrafted free agent out of FAU, isn't a big name to anyone outside of Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old has somewhat quietly spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing roughly 1,300 career snaps on both defense and special teams. Only twice has he reached the 400-snap mark on defense.

And yet, the Vikings are fired up to have been able to sign him. Pierre is a 6'2" corner who fits Brian Flores' scheme nicely with his ability to play both man and zone. He has some familiarity with Flores and a ton of it with new Vikings defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who overlapped with him for three seasons. And he's coming off the best year of his career.

Last season, out of 112 cornerbacks who played at least 300 snaps, Pierre's 86.8 PFF grade trailed only Seahawks star Devon Witherspoon. It's admittedly not a massive sample size, but per PFF, Pierre allowed 14 receptions on 33 targets in his coverage in 2025, with an interception and nine pass breakups. Quarterbacks' collective passer rating when targeting him was 52.8.

Frankly hilarious how good the metrics of James Pierre’s season last year are https://t.co/IC7Nhx6Fec — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 8, 2026

"James Pierre is a guy that both personnel and our coaching staff identified as a guy that could really help our team," Kevin O'Connell said on Thursday. "A guy that we competed against and played against last year in Ireland against the Steelers. Obviously, GA (Alexander) having the relationship that he did, having coached him, we feel really good about the player that we're bringing in. A guy that loves football. What's exciting is both in Kyler and James' situations, we believe their best football could still be in front of them."

The Vikings needed to add some veteran depth at the cornerback position. In Pierre, they feel like they've found a perfect fit at a bargain cost. He should have a chance to play at least another 300-400 defensive snaps in Minnesota this year while also stepping into a key role on special teams. If it pans out the way the Vikings think it might, Pierre won't be underrated for too much longer.