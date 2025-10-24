Three games to watch this weekend that could push the Vikings to be sellers
The Vikings opened Week 8 of the NFL season with an embarrassing blowout loss to the Chargers on national television. The loss drops them to 3-4, with the trade deadline now under two weeks away. With a pivotal Week 9 game against the Lions just days before the Nov. 4 deadline, the Vikings are starting to look like they could potentially be sellers.
Let's take a look at where things stand at the moment, and what games this weekend could push them even closer to shipping off a player or two.
Where things stand after blowout loss
With the 37-10 loss to the Chargers coming just four days after a 28-22 loss to the Eagles, the Vikings have quickly gone from weathering a storm of injuries in a 3-2 start to all of a sudden looking like a team spinning toward irrelevance. Thursday night's debacle means the Vikings have put themselves even further behind the eight ball in terms of trying to claw back into the playoff race in a very competitive NFC.
Minnesota now sits 12th in the NFC and is one of just five teams with a losing record. Generally, that level of competitiveness would signal there are plenty of opportunities for the Vikings to jump back into the playoff race. However, after wasting the easiest strength of schedule to start the season, Minnesota faces a schedule that is the toughest remaining in the league. They'll almost certainly have to go at least 7-3 in their final ten games to get into the dance.
It's going to be an uphill battle for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy, starting with an extremely difficult trip to Detroit in Week 9. Minnesota has lost the previous five games against the Lions. Detroit will be coming off a bye week after having soundly beaten a one-loss Bucs team on Monday.
While the start to the season has been remarkably close, with nobody really pulling away, matchups this weekend could see playoff races in each conference start to solidify a little more. Let's look at the three games this weekend that could push the Vikings into sell mode.
(4-2) Chicago Bears @ (1-5) Baltimore Ravens
The Bears enter the weekend in some of the best form in the league, having won four straight. They're set to take on a Baltimore Ravens side that is surprisingly looking at a season on the brink already. Lamar Jackson's status remains in the air, and while the Bears are dealing with a number of key defensive injuries, this one leans toward Chicago.
If the Bears are able to rattle off a fifth consecutive win, they would move two games clear of the Vikings in the standings. Chicago currently sits third in the NFC North and with a win would draw even with the Lions at 5-2, leaving the Vikings a distant fourth place in their own division.
With how tight the NFC has been this year, it's incredibly unlikely all four teams from the same division make the playoffs. The Vikings can't fall too far behind in their own division, otherwise it becomes really difficult to see a path into the postseason.
(3-3-1) Dallas Cowboys @ (5-2) Denver Broncos
This game certainly presents a difficult choice for Vikings fans: Cheer for the Cowboys, or cheer for Sean Payton? It's a gross decision either way.
That tie is going to make things complicated come playoff time, but before the Vikings dropped to 3-4, it meant Dallas had the edge on the other two 3-3 teams in the NFC. If the Cowboys can somehow upset the Broncos, they would move to 4-3-1 and likely be buyers at deadline, while playing in an NFC East that hasn't been entirely convincing this season.
The Eagles are 5-2 but have been shaky at times this season, the Commanders are 3-4 and suddenly facing injury worries with Jayden Daniels, and the Giants, while certainly fun with Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, are miles behind with a 2-5 record.
(4-2) Buffalo Bills @ (4-3) Carolina Panthers
This the game that could keep the Vikings in no-man's land — or it could be the signal to sell and look towards 2026.
The Bills come in off the back of two straight losses. The Panthers are on a three-game win streak but will be starting Andy Dalton at QB this weekend with Bryce Young out. Carolina wasn't meant to compete this year but has rattled off a couple wins against incredibly weak AFC East opponents over the past few weeks.
It's a longshot, but if the Panthers can pull off the upset, they would move two games clear of Minnesota and suddenly look like a very competitive team going forward.
Bye week impact
The Lions, Seahawks, and Rams all currently sit in the NFC wild card spots, and all are on byes this week. Those three being out of action this week prevents the weekend from going from bad to worse for Minnesota. If there were to all play and get wins, that three-game gap would feel almost insurmountable, especially considering the schedule ahead for Minnesota.