Tracking Vikings trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline
The NFL trade deadline hits at 3 p.m. CT Tuesday, and the Minnesota Vikings could be a buyer after putting themselves firmly in the playoff race with a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
What is their biggest need? Cornerback is the most obvious answer, though insiders have floated the idea that they could still be in the market for a veteran quarterback to back up J.J. McCarthy, or an edge rusher to provide depth behind Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Dallas Turner.
We'll be tracking rumors up until the deadline. Follow along for updates.
7:36 a.m. — A late-round pick for a quarterback?
Here's what CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones said Tuesday morning about Minnesota:
"That building is used to having conversations around the acquisition of quarterbacks. I wouldn't be surprised if those conversations continued into Tuesday and resulted in a late pick going somewhere for a low-priced veteran who would not threaten J.J. McCarthy's starting status (Carson Wentz is out for the season). Don't forget Minnesota brought in Daniel Jones last season after he was released by the Giants."
7:32 a.m. — O'Connell comfortable with QB room
McCarthy, Max Brosmer, and John Wolford are currently on the roster, and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell says he's comfortable with it. However, he'd eventually like to have Wolford on the active roster instead of the practice squad.
"I feel pretty comfortable with that room right now.," O'Connell said Monday. "You would love to find a way at some point maybe to get John up on the roster to take advantage of the emergency quarterback on game day. It's obviously something that's difficult when that player is on your practice squad, and you don't get the advantage of the 49th spot on game day. So, that’s obviously something we're always trying to work through, but as we've been able to get a little bit more healthy around the
rest of our football team, it might be easier said than done in the short term, but something we'll be taking a look at for sure."
7:20 a.m. — Monitoring veteran quarterbacks
Nothing new has leaked since Adam Schefter name-dropped Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston while talking about Minnesota and a potential need for a veteran backup quarterback to play behind McCarthy.
7:12 a.m. — Vikings among teams talking to Asante Samuel Jr.?
Samuel has reportedly been medically cleared to play after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April, and insiders say he's talking to several teams that need cornerback help. Minnesota definitely needs cornerback help behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. With Jeff Okudah suffering two concussions already this season, the next men up are Dwight McGlothern, Fabian Moreau, and Tavierre Thomas.
In four seasons with the Chargers, Samuel Jr. had six interceptions with 37 passes defensed and 26 pass breakups. He's a ball-hawking cornerback with elite skills, and he's only 26 years old.