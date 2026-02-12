Vikings Promote Assistant Coach to Fill Key Vacancy, Lose Another
The Vikings have reportedly promoted from within to fill an important role on their coaching staff. They've also lost an assistant position coach to a promotion elsewhere. Here's everything you need to know on both fronts.
Vikings promoting Cordell
The Vikings are promoting game management coordinator and pass game specialist Ryan Cordell to serve as their tight ends coach, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. He replaces Brian Angelichio, who was hired as the Steelers' offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy last week.
Cordell has been with the Vikings for the entire Kevin O'Connell era. He's helped KOC with in-game decisions like timeouts, fourth downs, challenges, and more. He's also played a big role in preparing the team to be "situational masters" by leading a weekly meeting that focuses on various situational decisions that could arise during games.
Cordell has handled a variety of other roles as well, including working with the team's tight ends. Now that'll be his primary focus moving forward. The Vikings have a strong tight end room led by T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver, although there's a chance Hockenson could be a cap casualty this offseason, which would make TE a major need for Minnesota.
Prior to joining the Vikings, Cordell worked for the Browns for three seasons and for the 49ers for five. He's a Notre Dame graduate.
Cardinals hire Sorrentino
The Vikings have lost assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, who was hired to be the Cardinals' wide receivers coach under new head coach Mike LaFleur.
Sorrentino has worked closely with Keenan McCardell and the Vikings' receivers over the past four years, playing a role in the development of players like Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor. Before joining O'Connell's staff, he worked as an assistant at a variety of college programs (including the University of Minnesota) and with the Jaguars. In Arizona, he'll hold his first position coach role in the NFL.
Here's what the Vikings' coaching staff looks like:
Offense
- Head coach: Kevin O'Connell
- Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips
- Assistant head coach: Frank Smith (NEW)
- Quarterbacks: Josh McCown
- Assistant QBs/assistant OC: Jordan Traylor
- Offensive line: Keith Carter (PROMOTED)
- Tight ends: Ryan Cordell (PROMOTED)
- Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell
- Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins
- Senior offensive assistant: Chris O'Hara
- Offensive assistant: Ben Ellefson
- Offensive quality control: Derron Montgomery
- Assistant to the head coach: Henry Schneider IV
Defense and special teams
- Defensive coordinator: Brian Flores
- Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels
- Assistant special teams: Dalmin Gibson
- Defensive backs/passing game coordinator: Gerald Alexander (NEW)
- Inside linebackers: Mike Siravo
- Outside linebackers: Thad Bogardus
- Assistant OLBs: Patrick Hill
- Defensive line/run game coordinator: Ryan Nielsen (NEW)
- Assistant DL: Imarjaye Albury
- Defensive assistant: Charlie Frye
- Defensive quality control: Chenzo Funari
