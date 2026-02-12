Vikings Promote Assistant Coach to Fill Key Vacancy, Lose Another

The Vikings have reportedly promoted from within to fill an important role on their coaching staff. They've also lost an assistant position coach to a promotion elsewhere. Here's everything you need to know on both fronts.

Vikings promoting Cordell

The Vikings are promoting game management coordinator and pass game specialist Ryan Cordell to serve as their tight ends coach, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. He replaces Brian Angelichio, who was hired as the Steelers' offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy last week.

The #Vikings are expected to name Ryan Cordell as their new tight ends coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has worked for Minnesota the last four years and had been game management coordinator/passing game specialist. Now expected to be promoted to tight ends coach. pic.twitter.com/7IEU4OQ8r5 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 12, 2026

Cordell has been with the Vikings for the entire Kevin O'Connell era. He's helped KOC with in-game decisions like timeouts, fourth downs, challenges, and more. He's also played a big role in preparing the team to be "situational masters" by leading a weekly meeting that focuses on various situational decisions that could arise during games.

Cordell has handled a variety of other roles as well, including working with the team's tight ends. Now that'll be his primary focus moving forward. The Vikings have a strong tight end room led by T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver, although there's a chance Hockenson could be a cap casualty this offseason, which would make TE a major need for Minnesota.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Cordell worked for the Browns for three seasons and for the 49ers for five. He's a Notre Dame graduate.

Cardinals hire Sorrentino

The Vikings have lost assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, who was hired to be the Cardinals' wide receivers coach under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Minnesota Vikings Assistant WRs coach Tony Sorrentino as their WRs coach.



Sorrentino has been in Minnesota for 4 years, working with WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and now will be with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/SrsgJcVoDr — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 12, 2026

Sorrentino has worked closely with Keenan McCardell and the Vikings' receivers over the past four years, playing a role in the development of players like Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor. Before joining O'Connell's staff, he worked as an assistant at a variety of college programs (including the University of Minnesota) and with the Jaguars. In Arizona, he'll hold his first position coach role in the NFL.

Here's what the Vikings' coaching staff looks like:

Offense

Head coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips

Assistant head coach: Frank Smith (NEW)

Quarterbacks: Josh McCown

Assistant QBs/assistant OC: Jordan Traylor

Offensive line: Keith Carter (PROMOTED)

Tight ends: Ryan Cordell (PROMOTED)

Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell

Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins

Senior offensive assistant: Chris O'Hara

Offensive assistant: Ben Ellefson

Offensive quality control: Derron Montgomery

Assistant to the head coach: Henry Schneider IV

Defense and special teams

Defensive coordinator: Brian Flores

Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels

Assistant special teams: Dalmin Gibson

Defensive backs/passing game coordinator: Gerald Alexander (NEW)

Inside linebackers: Mike Siravo

Outside linebackers: Thad Bogardus

Assistant OLBs: Patrick Hill

Defensive line/run game coordinator: Ryan Nielsen (NEW)

Assistant DL: Imarjaye Albury

Defensive assistant: Charlie Frye

Defensive quality control: Chenzo Funari

