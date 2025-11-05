Vikings appear to be in the mix to sign former standout cornerback
The Vikings are reportedly one of three teams that have scheduled visits with free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., according to insider Jordan Schultz. Samuel will reportedly visit the Panthers on Wednesday before taking visits with the Vikings and Packers.
Minnesota sat still at Tuesday's trade deadline, deciding to move forward with the current roster after an important 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday boosted them to 4-4 on the season. With the .500 record, Minnesota is just a game-and-a-half back behind the Packers for the top spot in the NFC North.
Cornerback remains an area of need for the Vikings, one that Samuel, despite only recently being cleared following spinal fusion surgery, could help fill. The Vikings have just three interceptions this season, tied for third-fewest in the league. Their 51.0 team coverage grade ranks as the ninth-worst in the NFL, according to PFF. However, Minnesota ranks fifth in the league in passing yards allowed.
Samuel, 26, is the son of former four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel. He was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. During his four years in Los Angeles, Samuel registered 176 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and one fumble recovery in 50 games.
During the spring, the Vikings were one of a handful of teams linked to Samuel. Minnesota ended up re-signing Byron Murphy, while bringing in free agent corners Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah.
Rodgers has been hit or miss this season, posting a nearly perfect PFF grade for his Week 3 two return touchdown performance against the Bengals but then allowing a 151 passing yards and a touchdown to the Eagles. Overall, Rodgers' 65.5 coverage grade is second-highest among Vikings secondary players who have played over 100 snaps.
Meanwhile, Okudah has not been the revitalization story Minnesota was hoping he would be when they picked up the former first-round pick this spring. His 35.7 coverage grade ranks as the worst among all Vikings defensive backs.
If the Vikings are going to compete for a playoff spot, they'll need more depth at cornerback. While Samuel comes with injury concerns, he is only 26 and has shown flashes of being a star. The Vikings have taken swings on injured free agents in the recent past. Look no further than Okudah and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave from this past free agency.
Despite the injury concerns, a mid-season swing on Samuel doesn't necessarily pose that big of a risk for a Vikings team looking to be competitive down the stretch.