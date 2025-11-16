Vikings-Bears inactives highlight safety who claimed he made Jefferson cry
The newest, biggest game of the season has arrived as the Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears, and both will be without a couple of key starters.
While the Vikings are down edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and center Ryan Kelly, the Bears will be without cornerback Jaylon Johnson and middle linebacker T.J. Edwards.
Four other players join Greenard on Minnesota's inactive report: tackle Walter Rouse, linebacker Chaz Chambliss, tight end Ben Sims, and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.
Kelly isn't on the inactive report because he's still on injured reserve. Minnesota opened his 21-day window to be activated from I.R. this past week, and he'll probably return next Sunday when the Vikings play at Lambeau Field against the Packers.
Minnesota's quarterback situation will be worth monitoring, too. J.J. McCarthy hit his throwing hand on a helmet last week, and he could be wearing a pad on his right hand during Sunday's game. Max Brosmer is the backup quarterback, while the only other quarterback on the roster is John Wolford, who is still on the practice squad and unavailable to play.
Johnson remains on injured reserve for the Bears, though, like Kelly with the Vikings, his 21-day window to be activated has been opened. Edwards missed the season opener against Minnesota with a hamstring injury, and he's missing this week's game with a broken hand.
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who was questionable with a back injury, is available. He'll be one to watch all day, considering he recently claimed to have made Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson cry during Jefferson's electrifying 2022 season. We did the research, and the only tears that would've made sense, based on Jefferson's monstrous numbers in the game Brisker was referring to, are ones of joy.
Quarterback Case Keenum, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, defensive back Jaylon Jones, and defensive lineman Chris Williams are also inactive for Chicago.