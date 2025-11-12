Vikings' first injury report ahead of Bears rematch is a lengthy one
It's the time of year where NFL injury reports tend to be on the lengthier side, and the Vikings' first one of Week 11 is no exception. 12 players are listed on Wednesday's practice report, although the vast majority don't seem to be in much danger of missing Sunday's rematch against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The most notable news is that quarterback J.J. McCarthy was officially listed as limited on Wednesday. He's dealing with a bruise on his right hand after hitting a helmet on a follow-through during Sunday's game against the Ravens. Both Kevin O'Connell and McCarthy have said that it isn't something they're concerned about in regards to his availability this weekend against Chicago. Still, it's certainly worth keeping an eye on over the rest of the week.
The play where McCarthy hit his hand happened late in the third quarter. He was 14 for 25 up to and including the play — which was a drop by Justin Jefferson at the goal line on a perfectly-placed ball for a potential touchdown pass — and 6 for 17 afterward. McCarthy said he felt it the rest of the game, but he didn't want to use it as an excuse for his accuracy.
"If you get your hand slammed in a car door, it's gonna feel different to everything you do with that hand," he said. "There's no excuses whatsoever. At the end of the day, we're warriors and we gotta push through."
McCarthy did his press conference on Wednesday with his hands in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. O'Connell said earlier in the day that McCarthy was going to have a bandage on his right hand during practice.
OLB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) did not practice for the Vikings on Wednesday and appears to be truly questionable this week. The hope will be that he can at least get a limited session in by Friday to have a chance.
In addition to McCarthy, seven other players were listed as limited by injury for the Vikings: Will Fries (calf), Aaron Jones (shoulder/toe), Ryan Kelly (concussion), Josh Metellus (foot), Josh Oliver (foot), Justin Skule (shoulder), and Andrew Van Ginkel (neck). Harrison Smith was limited due to rest. O'Connell has hinted that, as the Vikings head into the second half of their season, they'll limit certain players' practice reps for precautionary reasons.
For now, Greenard and Kelly — who had his practice window opened on Wednesday — look like the only real situations to monitor this week. That could change based on what we see on Thursday's injury report.
The Bears listed 13 players on their Wednesday report, although two of them got rest days. Wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze did not practice due to injury, so that's worth watching.