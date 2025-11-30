Vikings get good report on Jonathan Greenard, other key players still up in the air

After missing two games with a shoulder injury, it appears that the Minnesota Vikings will get star edge rusher Jonathan Greenard back when they face the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Greenard "is expected to play today after being listed as questionable." Rapoport added that a decision about left tackle Christian Darrisaw's playing status will be made later today.

The Vikings and Seahawks kick off at 3:05 p.m. CT, so this could be a situation where Darrisaw is put through a pregame workout to see if he can play through knee and foot injuries. It was the foot injury that knocked him out of last week's game in Green Bay.

If Darrisaw doesn't play, the Vikings would be without the left side of their offensive line, as rookie left guard Donovan Jackson has already been ruled out with an ankle injury. That could mean Justin Skule starts at left tackle, while Blake Brandel gets the start in place of Jackson at guard.

Greenard's return would be big. He leads the Vikings with 36 pressures, though he's only turned those pressures into two sacks. Dallas Turner is second on the Vikings with 27 pressures, and he's tied for with Jalen Redmond with four sacks to lead the team.

Speaking of Redmond, he's questionable with a hip injury. Minnesota also put questionable tags on safeties Theo Jackson (neck) and Josh Metellus (knee/shoulder).

