Vikings have two DNPs but are healthier than Packers on first injury report
The Vikings were without a couple starters for their walkthrough session on Wednesday, but they're definitely healthier than the Packers team they'll be facing at Lambeau Field this weekend.
Absent from the Vikings' first practice of the week were outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard and right guard Will Fries. Greenard is still dealing with the shoulder injury that caused him to miss last week's game against the Bears, but he's doing some side-field work and the Vikings are hoping he can progress to being available this Sunday in Green Bay. If he remains out, Dallas Turner would again be in line for an every-down role.
Fries is a new addition to the injury report with a knee ailment. He's Minnesota's only starting offensive lineman who hasn't missed any time this season, and his status could potentially derail the idea that the Vikings — with center Ryan Kelly getting close to coming off IR — might have their entire preferred OL available for the first time this week. In the event that Kelly plays but Fries doesn't, Blake Brandel would presumably slide from center to right guard. If both are out, Joe Huber or Michael Jurgens would be next in line to play.
Everyone else on the 53-man roster, as well as Kelly, was estimated to be a full participant on Wednesday (which was just a walkthrough, not a typical practice).
The Packers' first injury report of the week contains more than three times as many names as the Vikings' section does. Most notable is that star running back Josh Jacobs, who suffered a minor knee injury last week, did not practice. Green Bay considers him day to day and isn't yet ruling him out, but it's possible they'll come into this game without Jacobs, whose 11 touchdowns are tied for second-most in the NFL. Emanuel Wilson is the Packers' backup running back.
Matt LaFleur's team will already be without tight end Tucker Kraft and wide receiver Jayden Reed, who are on IR. They also listed each of their current top four wide receivers — Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Matthew Golden — as limited participants Wednesday. They're among ten total players listed as limited.
In addition to Jacobs, the Packers notably did not have cornerback Nate Hobbs or linebacker Quay Walker at Wednesday's practice. QB Jordan Love is on the injury report with a left shoulder but as a full participant.
It'll be worth checking back on Thursday and Friday's injury reports ahead of Sunday's rivalry game.