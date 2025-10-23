Inside The Vikings

Vikings' inactive report vs. Chargers includes good and bad news on OL

Christian Darrisaw will play tonight in Los Angeles, but teammate Brian O'Neill will not.

Will Ragatz

Christian Darrisaw playing against the Steelers in Week 4.
Christian Darrisaw playing against the Steelers in Week 4. / Images Courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings' inactive report ahead of tonight's game against the Chargers in Los Angeles includes good and bad news on their offensive line. Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw is active and will play. However, right tackle Brian O'Neill is inactive and will not. Both came into this game questionable due to knee injuries.

O'Neill played every snap on Sunday against the Eagles, but came out of it banged up after previously missing their Week 5 game due to an MCL sprain. Justin Skule will start in his place at right tackle.

After going through an intense pregame workout with coaches and medical personnel at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, it was determined that Darrisaw is healthy enough to play against the Chargers. He's active, but there's a chance that he might be on some sort of snap count after also playing all 69 snaps on Sunday in Minneapolis.

"Darrisaw may be on a bit of a pitch count," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.

It's almost exactly a year to the date that Darrisaw suffered his major knee injury in this same building. It was Thursday Night Football in Week 8 of last year, with the Vikings in LA to play the Rams, when he got rolled up on and saw his season come to an end due to a torn ACL and MCL. Darrisaw had surgery once the swelling went down and embarked on a long recovery process that culminated with his return to action in Week 3 against the Bengals.

So the Vikings' offensive line this evening will look like this:

  • LT: Christian Darrisaw
  • LG: Donovan Jackson
  • C: Blake Brandel
  • RG: Will Fries
  • RT: Justin Skule

Walter Rouse is the top backup tackle. If Darrisaw were to come out of the game at any point, Skule might slide over to the left side, with Rouse coming in on the right. That's what happened when Darrisaw hit a pre-determined snap limit late in the Week 5 game in London.

This is the full list of the Vikings' inactives:

  • RT Brian O'Neill
  • QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle, emergency No. 3 QB)
  • OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck)
  • FB C.J. Ham (hand)
  • OLB Chaz Chambliss
  • DT Elijah Williams

Rookie defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is back after missing Sunday's game due to injury, which makes Williams a healthy scratch. Chambliss is behind Tyler Batty on the depth chart.

For the Chargers, both starting tackles — LT Joe Alt and RT Trey Pipkins — are active.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. CT on Prime Video.

