Vikings injury updates from KOC on Darrisaw, O'Neill, Van Ginkel
The Vikings could really use some injury reinforcements if they're going to have a chance at pulling off the upset in J.J. McCarthy's return to action next Sunday in Detroit. They have several key players whose statuses for that game against the 5-2 Lions are up in the air.
It starts on the offensive line. Center Ryan Kelly is on IR, and the Vikings played almost all of Thursday's blowout loss against the Chargers without both of their excellent offensive tackles. Brian O'Neill, who has been dealing with an MCL sprain, wasn't able to play on a short week. Christian Darrisaw had his surgically-repaired knee flare up last Sunday against the Eagles, and while he tried to give it a go in Los Angeles, he only got through nine snaps before departing.
With nine full days off between games, it sounds like there's a chance that both O'Neill and Darrisaw could have a chance to play in Detroit if they can get to a point where their knees feel good.
"I do feel positive about where both Brian O'Neill and Christian Darrisaw are today, and hopefully,
in regards to their work week next week and leading into being available," Kevin O'Connell said on Friday.
O'Neill missed the London game before the bye with an MCL sprain, returned to play nearly 70 snaps after the bye against the Eagles, but couldn't quite turn around on a short week. In theory, he should be able to rest up and have a chance to return in Week 9.
The Darrisaw situation is more nuanced. He's still dealing with the lingering effects of the October 2024 injury that saw him tear both his ACL and MCL. The Vikings' star left tackle had a long rehab process and eventually was able to return to play in Week 3 against the Browns. But it's not as simple as Darrisaw being all the way back now. His knee remains something that needs to be monitored.
In Week 5 in London, Darrisaw left the field late in the game. He then tried to play on Thursday night, but just didn't feel right. O'Connell hopes that getting into a more traditional routine — without international trips or short weeks — should help with his availability. He called it "a pretty consistent Sunday-to-Sunday type approach."
"I think it's something where hopefully we can get back into a consistent rhythm of what Christian’s work week looks like, a rhythm of what his recovery looks like coming off of a Sunday game, and then try to consistently get him turned over because it's no secret how critical he's been to our success, how critical he's been to our consistency," O'Connell said. "I'm hoping this Sunday-to-Sunday schedule for the foreseeable future will help hopefully with getting a little bit more of 71 out there on a consistent basis."
The Vikings don't play a non-Sunday game until their second short week of the season comes on a Christmas Thursday against the Lions.
Van Ginkel update
The Vikings have played almost all of this season without one of their best, most important defensive players. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel played in Week 1, missed Week 2 with a concussion, saw just eight snaps in Week 3 (and had sacks on two of them), and has been out for the past four games due to a troublesome neck injury.
Van Ginkel appears to be getting closer, having practiced in a limited capacity for the past couple weeks. If he's able to play against the Lions, it would provide a huge boost to the Vikings' beleaguered defense. Van Ginkel was an All-Pro last season and his versatility and playmaking are critical to what Brian Flores does.
"He's a guy that's been able to continuously get the limited work on the practice field to try to continue to stay sharp as he tries to get back into a place to be available to us," O'Connell said. "I'm encouraged by the fact that we've got a little bit more time this week and how Gink can possibly turn over. And when he's available and we can get him back out there, he's one of those guys that is a critical part of how we want to play defense.
"So, when we can make that happen, and when that happens will be a huge boost for us. Don't really have an update right now on that for next week in any kind of concrete way, but my hope is that we get to see Gink sooner rather than later, for sure."