Vikings' offensive line could be in shambles again Thursday night
How worried should fans be about the late addition of left tackle Christian Darrisaw to the Vikings' injury report on Wednesday?
Darrisaw was not on the injury report Monday or Tuesday, and the Vikings did not say Darrisaw was a "DNP" Wednesday for scheduled rest. Instead, he's legitimately on the injury report and listed questionable with a knee injury. It is indeed a real issue, and there's a real chance he doesn't play Thursday night against the Chargers.
"What I’ve gleaned from a few sources: Darrisaw needed some treatment this week on the knee after playing 69 snaps vs Eagles," ESPN's Kevin Seifert said late Wednesday. "No huge concerns, but also no guarantee he can make the quick turn on the short week."
With right tackle Brian O'Neill also questionable with a knee injury of his own, there's a possibility that Minnesota faces the Chargers on short rest without three of its original starting offensive linemen. Ryan Kelly, a prized free-agent acquisition to hold down the center spot, is on injured reserve after suffering two concussions earlier this season.
It could mean the Vikings trot out an offensive line featuring Justin Skule at left tackle, Donovan Jackson at right guard, Blake Brandel or Michael Jurgens at center, Will Fries at right guard, and Walter Rouse at right tackle.
That would legitimately be a worst-case scenario for Minnesota, as Carson Wentz isn't the most mobile quarterback and he's been hit hard in recent games.
The best-case scenario is for Darrisaw and O'Neill to play, which would give the Vikings four of the five original starters on the offensive line. But one has to think Minnesota will proceed with caution Thursday night, especially if they're aiming to put J.J. McCarthy back in at quarterback next week against the Detroit Lions.
Detroit has a ferocious defensive line and asking McCarthy to make his return from a high ankle sprain behind a less-than-ideal offensive line wouldn't be wise.
The good news is that the Vikings' offense could get running back Aaron Jones back from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 2. We'll likely find out 90 minutes beore kickoff.