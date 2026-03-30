Vikings Picking Up Jordan Addison's Fifth-Year Option, Brzezinski Says

The Vikings will pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Jordan Addison's rookie contract, interim general manager Rob Brzezinski told reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Phoenix on Monday.

Despite some off-the-field issues, the Vikings have always had significant belief in Addison, who they selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's been a successful draft pick in terms of on-field production, even if his performance slipped a bit alongside the entire offense last season. The only thing that might've given the Vikings hesitation in picking up the fifth-year option is the legal trouble, but they clearly don't believe that's something that will continue moving forward.

The projected fifth-year option price tag for Addison, who has not made any Pro Bowls, is $18 million. That'll be a fully-guaranteed number for the 2027 season. Addison still has one year left of his true rookie contract, with a cap hit of just under $4.4 million.

Now three seasons into his career, Addison is eligible for a long-term contract extension for the first time this offseason. However, the Vikings likely won't be in any rush to get that done. It would make sense if they wait and evaluate how Addison does over the next year — both on and off the field. They could then work out an extension next offseason that bakes in the $18 million in 2027. They previously waited until after year four to extend Justin Jefferson, whose situation was less complicated due to his immense talent and lack of off-the-field drama.

Jordan Addison | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Addison burst onto the scene with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2023, with Kirk Cousins and others throwing him the ball. He then put up a similar 63-875-9 line with Sam Darnold at quarterback in 2024. Last season, as the Vikings' QB play slipped dramatically, Addison caught just 42 passes for 610 yards and 3 TDs in 14 games, adding a 65-yard touchdown run. His seven drops, as charted by PFF, were as many as he had in his first two seasons combined, so Addison's down season can't be entirely blamed on quarterback play.

Since being drafted by the Vikings, Addison has gotten into three different legal incidents. He was stopped while driving 140 miles per hour and charged with a misdemeanor before his rookie year. He was arrested for DUI after being found asleep in his vehicle in 2024, which led to a three-game suspension to begin last season. And most recently, he was arrested for probable cause trespassing at a Florida casino in January.

Addison has been a rumored trade candidate, but the Vikings believe in his talent and are severely lacking in wide receiver depth behind him and Jefferson after WR3 Jalen Nailor departed in free agency earlier this month.