Vikings reveal big news with inactive report ahead of Sunday kickoff
It's now official: The Vikings will have both starting offensive tackles, Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, for today's game against the Lions. What's more is that outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is active after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with a neck injury that has kept him out of action since Week 3.
Minnesota and Detroit revealed their respective inactive lists at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Darrisaw and O'Neill, who were questionable with knee injuries, weren't on the list. Here's who is inactive for the Vikings today:
- Jeff Okudah, CB
- C.J. Ham, FB
- Austin Keys, LB
- Walter Rouse, T
- Josh Oliver, TE
- Ben Sims, TE
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT
Oliver (foot) is the most significant loss. He suffered a foot sprain last week against the Chargers, and that means Minnesota will be without one of the league's top blocking tight ends against a Detroit defense led by all-world edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
Okudah (concussion) is down again, which elevates Dwight McGlothern into a bigger role at cornerback. Minnesota also activated cornerback Fabian Moreau from the practice squad to provide depth at the position.
For Detroit, all-pro safety Kerby Joseph is the biggest loss today. He's joined by the following players on the Lions' inactive report:
- Kerby Joseph, S
- Erick Hallet, S
- Jammie Robinson, S
- Quinton Jefferson, DL
- Mekhi Wingo, DL
- Craig Reynolds, RB
Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) are both active after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.