Vikings snap count analysis and notable PFF grades from win over Lions
The Vikings got key contributions from all three phases in a 27-24 upset win over the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. Let's dive into the week's snap counts and take a look at some notable PFF grades to see what stands out.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Lions (out of 62)
- LG Donovan Jackson: 62
- RG Will Fries: 62
- RT Brian O'Neill: 62
- LT Christian Darrisaw: 62
- C Blake Brandel: 62
- QB J.J. McCarthy: 62
- WR Justin Jefferson: 59
- WR Jordan Addison: 57
- TE T.J. Hockenson: 48
- RB Jordan Mason: 37
- WR Jalen Nailor: 33
- TE Nick Vannett: 27
- RB Aaron Jones: 26
- TE Ben Yurosek: 17
- WR Adam Thielen: 4
- OL Joe Huber: 2
It was encouraging to see the Vikings' entire offensive line, including Darrisaw and O'Neill, stay healthy throughout 60-plus snaps.
At running back, Jones was excellent in the first half and would've comfortably out-snapped Mason on the day if he hadn't left early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Initial reports are that Jones avoided a serious injury and has a chance to play next Sunday against Baltimore.
Without Josh Oliver or C.J. Ham, the Vikings turned to Vannett and Yurosek as extra run blockers, and both put in solid performances.
Four offensive snaps is a season-low for Thielen, who has played just 24 total over the past three games.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Jones — 76.6
2. Jefferson — 72.8
3. Brandel — 68.0
4. Jackson — 67.4
5. Darrisaw — 65.7
This checks out. The Vikings' offensive line played well, and Jones and Jefferson were the top two weapons for J.J. McCarthy. Speaking of McCarthy, he just missed this list with a 63.5 grade, which feels pretty fair for how he played. Addison and Hockenson are right behind him, grade-wise.
Low grades on the day went to Mason and Fries, but both were still above 55.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Lions (out of 64)
- LB Blake Cashman: 64
- S Josh Metellus: 64
- CB Byron Murphy Jr: 64
- S Harrison Smith: 64
- OLB Jonathan Greenard: 62
- CB Isaiah Rodgers: 61
- DT Jalen Redmond: 58
- LB Eric Wilson: 56
- DT Jonathan Allen: 51
- OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 39
- DT Javon Hargrave: 39
- CB Fabian Moreau: 24
- S Theo Jackson: 16
- OLB Dallas Turner: 14
- LB Ivan Pace Jr: 13
- DT Levi Drake Rodriguez: 11
- DT Elijah Williams: 4
This was quite the game for Brian Flores and the Vikings' defense, who made things tough on an elite Lions offense for most of the day. From a snap count perspective, the first thing that jumps out is Redmond playing 91 percent of the snaps. He's legitimately established himself as the best defensive tackle on a team that employs former Pro Bowlers in Allen and Hargrave.
Cashman and Wilson were outstanding in this game. Allen made an impact. Hargrave was excellent. And the importance of Van Ginkel simply cannot be overstated. He changes everything. He was limited to playing 61 percent of the snaps in his return to action, but that number figures to rise next week.
Van Ginkel's return coincided with Turner playing a season-low 14 snaps. It'll be interesting to see if that continues moving forward. Pace is merely a role player behind the Vikings' top two linebackers at this point, but he can still be effective when used as a blitzer.
Stepping into the CB3 role in place of Jeff Okudah wasn't Dwight McGlothern, it was the veteran Moreau, who played well.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Cashman — 90.8
2. Hargrave — 81.4
3. Van Ginkel — 75.1
4. Moreau — 73.4
5. Smith — 67.4
Cashman was simply fantastic in this game, whether it was in run defense or coverage or as a blitzer on the Vikings' many designed pressure looks with their off-ball linebackers. Hargrave and Van Ginkel were also instrumental in Minnesota's run defense. Moreau and Smith tackled well and were important in coverage.
Wilson got dinged a bit for some missed tackles and ended up with a 63.5 grade, but when you watch the tape, he was absolutely everywhere. He had six pressures and two sacks, and even when he missed tackles, the fact that he arrived at the play so quickly helped lead to tackles for teammates. He looked like a star in this game.
Lower grades on defense went to Redmond, Rodgers, Murphy, and Theo Jackson.