Where the Vikings stand in the NFC North, playoff picture after loss to Ravens
The Vikings' playoff hopes took a hit following Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium. The loss is yet another dip in the roller coaster of a 2025 season for the Vikings and drops Minnesota back below .500 with seven games remaining.
The good news is that four of Minnesota's seven remaining games come against NFC North rivals. However, the bad news is that the Bears and Lions are both on six wins this season while the Packers face the Eagles on Monday Night Football to close out Week 10, and could be on six wins as well. Minnesota currently sits two to two-and-a-half games back of their division rivals.
Here's what the NFC North standings look like ahead of Monday night's Packers-Eagles game:
- Green Bay: 5-2-1 (1-0 vs. division)
- Detroit Lions: 6-3 (1-2)
- Chicago Bears: 6-3 (0-2)
- Minnesota Vikings: 4-5 (2-0)
Like the division race, the Vikings slipped a bit in the battle for a Wild Card spot, mainly because both the Lions and Bears occupy two of the three available spots. Like the NFC North, the NFC West is ultra-competitive at the top and has an impact on the race for a Wild Card spot.
The Seahawks (44-22 win vs. Cardinals) and Rams (42-26 win at 49ers) both claimed big division wins. Seattle's win boosts the Darnold-led team to the top of the NFC, while the Rams continued to solidify their grasp on the No. 5 seed. San Francisco dropped out of the Wild Card spots following the loss and wins by the Bears (24-20 vs Giants) and Lions (44-22 at Commanders).
Minnesota's season has gone back to teetering on the edge of playoff irrelevance heading into a tricky home game against the Bears on Sunday. With another home loss for J.J. McCarthy in Week 11, the Vikings would slip at least three games back of the Bears, the current No. 7 seed in the NFC. However, a win puts Minnesota right back to being one game behind Chicago.
The Athletic's playoff simulator dropped the Vikings' playoff chances from 20% last week to now just a measly 10% this week. A win by the Packers on Monday night drops those chances to 9%, while an Eagles win boosts Minnesota's chances to 11% heading into Week 11.
Looking forward down the schedule, the simulator lists the playoff percentages for the Vikings with a win or loss for the rest of the games this season. According to the projections, a win in Week 11 against the Bears only bumps Minnesota up to a 13% chance of making the playoffs, while a loss drops the Vikings chances to a paltry 3%.
The two most significant games remaining on the schedule are the Week 12 visit to Green Bay (a 21% chance of making the playoffs with a win) and the Week 13 game at Seattle (22%).
The remaining schedule
- Week 11 vs. (6-3) Bears
- Week 12 @ (5-2-1) Packers
- Week 13 @ (7-2) Seahawks
- Week 14 vs. (3-7) Commanders
- Week 15 @ (3-5-1) Cowboys - SNF
- Week 16 @ (2-8) Giants
- Week 17 vs. (6-3) Lions - Christmas Day
- Week 18 vs. (5-2-1) Packers