Reacting to Every Vikings Pick in Dane Brugler's 7-Round Mock Draft

Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who puts together the invaluable draft guide known as "The Beast" every year, is on a short list of the best national draft analysts out there. So when he puts out a seven-round mock draft encompassing all 257 picks, it's worth our attention.

Let's go through all of Brugler's nine picks for the Vikings and do some reacting.

Round 1, Pick 18: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

"McCoy is a tough player to project in a mock draft — some teams are comfortable with his 2025 knee injury, while others won’t consider him in the first round. I don’t know how the Vikings feel, but adding his level of talent to a Brian Flores defense would be fun to watch."

This is an interesting pick for the Vikings because Dillon Thieneman, the safety who everyone mocks to Minnesota at 18, was still on the board. And I like it. Thieneman and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren would both be sensible picks for the Vikings, who have a need at safety. But if McCoy is there at 18, the upside might be too tantalizing to pass up, even if cornerback isn't as pressing of a need. The draft is primarily about taking the best player available.

McCoy missed all of last season with a torn ACL, which is the reason he might slide. But his 2024 tape at Tennessee, when he had four interceptions and an 89.6 PFF coverage grade as a 19-year-old true sophomore, was the stuff of a top-ten draft pick. He's an outstanding athlete with playmaking instincts who is capable as a run defender. McCoy has legitimate All-Pro, shutdown corner upside and doesn't turn 21 until August.

Jermod McCoy | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2, Pick 49: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

When it comes to big-bodied run stuffers at defensive tackle, I like the idea of Hunter at 49 a lot more than Kayden McDonald at 18. He had 31.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons at UCF and Texas Tech. Hunter didn't test very well athletically and isn't much of a pass rusher, but he could be just what the Vikings need as a powerful nose tackle in the middle of their defense.

Round 3, Pick 82: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

This would be a home run from a value perspective. Haulcy is someone I've taken at 49 in plenty of draft simulations. While not an elite testing athlete, he produced at all three of his college stops with 10 interceptions and nearly 350 tackles in four years. Haulcy's ball skills, instincts, and willingness to play downhill in run defense are starting-caliber NFL tools. Adding McCoy and Haulcy to the Vikings' secondary would be a dream.

A.J. Haulcy | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 97: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Another slam dunk pick. Hecht is one of several centers the Vikings could target in the third round who would have a real chance to come in and beat out Blake Brandel for the starting job right away. He began his career as a walk-on and then didn't allow a sack over two seasons as a starting center.

Round 5, Pick 163: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

The Vikings might draft a receiver earlier than this, or they might wait and try to recreate their Jalen Nailor success on Day 3. Caldwell is one of several receivers they hosted on Top 30 visits. He'd be a fun upside swing because of his absurd physical tools; he earned a perfect 10 RAS (albeit with no agility testing) by running a 4.31 40 and posting a 42-inch vertical leap at the combine at 6'5" and 216 pounds. Caldwell spent four years at FCS Lindenwood and then caught six touchdown passes last year at Cincy. He's still a work in progress at 23 years old, but the ceiling is exciting.

Jeff Caldwell | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Round 6, Pick 196: Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin

I like this a lot as a Day 3 pick as well. Reiger had a Top 30 with the Vikings and has plenty of intriguing tools as an athletic, 6'5" edge defender. The sixth-year senior who spent his first five years at Louisville dealt with some injuries in his career and never had more than five sacks in a season, but his burst and motor are impressive.

Round 7, Pick 234: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

Round 7, Pick 235: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Round 7, Pick 244: Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

These look like some solid pre-UDFA dart throws in the seventh round. McGowan is admittedly the only name I'd heard of, and getting him here might be a steal after he ran for 12 touchdowns last season at Cincinnati. Davis projects as a solid backup at tackle or guard, while Cuevas could be a blocking TE or even a fullback who adds a bit of pass-catching ability.

Overall thoughts

It's hard to come away from Brugler's picks being anything other than thrilled about this potential haul for Minnesota. With the top four picks, each of McCoy, Hunter, Haulcy, and Hecht would have a chance to start for the Vikings right away. The top three would inject serious young talent into an already-excellent defense, while Hecht could complete the Vikings' offensive line. I also like Caldwell and McGowan as skill position depth and Reiger as a backup edge rusher who can compete with guys like Bo Richter and Tyler Batty. This mock is an easy A grade from me.