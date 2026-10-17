Revisiting the Jonathan Greenard Trade Five Weeks into the Season (Did the Vikings Come Out on Top?)

The Vikings reluctantly traded star pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, ending a brief two-year stint in Minnesota. It was a complicated trade that interim general manager Rob Brzezinski had said "was not something we're jumping around excitedly about." And while the Vikings weren't exactly thrilled to make the trade initially, have they come around since?

After Greenard asked for a raise the Vikings were unwilling to meet, they dealt him to Philadelphia for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 third-rounder this spring. What initially seemed like a light haul for one of their best defensive players, the deal--at least right now--looks like it could lean in Minnesota's favor.

Are the Eagles having buyer's remorse with Jonathan Greenard?

Let's start with Greenard, who, dating back to last season has struggled to just stay on the field. After missing five games in 2025 with Minnesota, Greenard has only been able to suit up twice this season in Philly, notching just one tackle and zero sacks in those contests. So while his ability has rarely been called into question, his availability entering his thirties is now something to monitor.

Greenard has now had three separate injuries—a shoulder, a pec and an ankle, that have forced him to miss time, and it's fair to wonder if he'll reach the same heights as before. After an unfortunate start, it already looks like the Eagles may be looking towards 2027 for their return on investment.

Vikings won the trade on at least one level

The Vikings, on the other hand, certainly haven't been disappointed with Greenard's replacement, as Dallas Turner leads the team in sacks with 5.5. The 23-year-old is a budding star, and Minnesota certainly has their edge of the future. And although Turner's future is crystal clear, Jakobe Thomas', whom the Vikings selected with their first pick from the Greenard trade, is much more nebulous.

Minnesota nabbed the safety with the 98th overall pick, and is surely a developmental project for the Vikings. After missing much of the preseason with a back injury, Thomas has now been inactive for every game of the 2026 season so far.

Despite early concerns at safety with the struggles of Harrison Smith and Joshua Metellus, the Vikings seem keen on leaving their third-round pick on the bench. Undrafted free agent Jacob Thomas is already ahead on the depth chart. While Jakobe's story won't be written in 2026 alone, it's clear the safety has some growing to do.

The Vikings still have another third-round pick in 2027 coming their way, so the winner of the trade may not be clear for some time. But as it stands right now, neither team is probably too thrilled with their acquisitions so far.

The Eagles made Greenard a very rich man with a new $100 million deal, and have yet to see much of him. Meanwhile, the Vikings have gotten great production from Turner, but Thomas' impact is far from being recognized.

Ultimately, while the Vikings never wanted to deal Greenard in the first place, it did pave the way for Turner to be unleashed. Coupled with Greenard's new price tag and injuries, most people in the building are probably pretty happy despite the limited rookie production so far.

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