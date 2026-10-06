Vikings Rookie Report Card: Grading 2026 Draft Picks After First Month of the Season

Drafted by interim general manager Rob Brzezinski, the Vikings' 2026 rookie class is certainly a unique one. The production hasn't been huge early on, but there's still been plenty to like from a class that figures to only get better as the NFL season goes on.

That said, we're now in October, meaning this year's Vikings rookies have played about a quarter of their first season as pros, giving a large enough sample size to evaluate.

From first-round pick Caleb Banks all the way down to sixth-rounder Demond Claiborne, it's time to look at who has impressed and who has left some meat on the bone.

Let's get into some grades.

Caleb Banks, DL (18th overall): B

Giving a 'B' to a first-round pick who has notched just 75 snaps in four games might seem overly generous, but context is key.

Banks missed most of the summer with a known injury and, on top of that, was always looked at as a bit of a project. The tools and physical attributes are there, and he's flashed some of that potential at certain points during the season, especially against the Bears, where he racked up six tackles—including one for loss.

While the Vikings would certainly benefit from Banks being a bit more pro-ready, they're staying patient, and there's no reason to be alarmed until at least 2027.

Jake Golday, LB (51st overall): B

Much like Banks, despite getting selected highly in this year's draft, Jake Golday has played sparingly.

LB Jake Golday hasn't seen much action early in his rookie season, meaning Vikings fans will have to be patient with his development. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golday got his first defensive snaps against Miami in Week 4, but his lack of playing time (likely) isn't a reflection on his ability. An off-ball/EDGE tweener, Golday is stuck behind four established starters and was clearly a pick for the future. He'll get to redshirt for 2026 in a sense, and could find some more playing time in 2027 with Andrew Van Ginkel, Eric Wilson and Blake Cashman all on the wrong side of 30. He'll be judged much more critically next season.

Domonique Orange, DT (82nd overall): B

Grab some honey because it's another 'B' for the Vikings' rookies. No, this record isn't broken, as Domonique Orange has played sparingly along the Minnesota defensive front.

Orange's numbers won't jump off the page with just four tackles and one pressure, but at 6-foot-4 and 325 lbs, he's been a third- or fourth-and-short specialist. The Vikings' defense boasts an NFL-best 22.6% conversion rate on third-down, and Orange has been a big part of that. He has a niche role and he's doing it well.

Demond Claiborne, RB (198th overall): D

Demond Claiborne was a late-round pick, so he's earned a bit of grace here, but not much. After averaging just 2.6 yards per carry in the preseason, Claiborne has just 13 yards on six carries to start the season. Despite the loss of Jordan Mason, Claiborne has been unable to carve out a role in the Vikings backfield, and his 4.37-second 40-yard dash speed (h/t NFL) has been a complete non-factor early in his career.

Until Claiborne can improve his vision, ball security and pass protection, he will revert to riding the bench once Mason returns.

Incomplete: Caleb Tiernan, Jakobe Thomas, Max Bredeson, Charles Demmings

Of the remaining picks, only fullback Max Bredeson has seen much action, and even that's been limited to about 10 snaps per game. Caleb Tiernan could potentially get some reps in the near future with Christian Darrisaw ailing, but the Vikings will likely rely on veteran Ryan Van Demark if Darrisaw misses time.

Jakobe Thomas has been inactive for much of the season after working through some back issues in preseason, and preseason darling Charles "Chuck" Demmings is now on ice due to a hamstring injury.

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