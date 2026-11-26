The Minnesota Vikings' defense has been a terrifying unit during the 2026 NFL season. Through Week 11, the Purple and Gold are allowing 16.1 points per game, which is the fewest in the league. That average skyrocketed after the 10-35 Sunday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Giving up 35 points isn't something defensive coordinator Brian Flores is used to in Minnesota. Before that offensive explosion by San Francisco, the Vikings had only allowed 23 or more points in a game once this season. That happened in the Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Minnesota's offense isn't explosive or consistent enough to keep up with teams that can put a lot of points on the board. The lack of offense puts a lot of pressure on the defense—especially the defensive backs.

Brian Flores has a growing problem at safety

It is mind-blowing how much the Vikings' defense relies on its safeties. Minnesota's safeties have played 1,373 defensive snaps this season, compared to 1,328 for the cornerbacks. The Purple and Gold's dependence on their safeties was even more obvious in Week 11 when safeties once again played more than cornerbacks by a snap count of 121 to 119.

The biggest problem with this game plan is that two of Minnesota's safeties are not playing well this year. Josh Metellus is the lowest-rated safety in the league by Pro Football Focus, earning a 34.9 overall grade and a disgustingly poor 30.0 pass coverage grade.

Veteran defender Harrison Smith isn't doing much better than Metellus. His 41.6 PFF grade ranks him 96th among 100 qualifying safeties this year. His struggles are highlighted by a 39.2 pass coverage grade.

With how poorly Metellus and Smith have played in coverage this year, it is hard to justify giving them a combined 939 defensive snaps through 10 games. In particular, Metellus is playing the most snaps of any Minnesota defender, being on the field for 97.73 percent of possible reps.

Two rookies could offer an in-house solution

If Flores is going to continue with this approach to defense, he will have to consider scaling back the use of Metellus and Smith. Thankfully, there are a pair of young defenders eager to step in and make an impression.

Third-round draft pick Jakobe Thomas has played nine defensive snaps this year but has a 72.9 PFF grade. His coverage grade of 62.5 gives some hope that he could step in and help against some of the league's better passing offenses.

In addition, undrafted free agent Jacob Thomas has played 86 defensive snaps this year, earning a 42.5 overall PFF grade. Although that grade isn't very good, it is still better than Smith or Metellus. Plus, his 40.6 PFF coverage grade is better than either of those more heavily used safeties as well.

At some point, the defensive snap count distribution will have to change for the safeties. It couldn't have been more obvious on Sunday Night Football against the 49ers when Metellus and Smith outsnapped Thomas and Thomas 71 to 21.

Minnesota needs to make a change in the defensive secondary, and it starts with minimizing the impact of players who are struggling. By now, Metellus and Smith have not been able to turn their seasons around. Their struggles should open the door for one of the rookie safeties to get more opportunities in the future.

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