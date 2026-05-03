Speculation Swirls Around Vikings Sale, but Evidence Falls Short

Speculation is brewing about Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf possibly preparing to put the franchise up for sale, though reader beware, it seems like wild conjecture.

The buzz has roots in St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter Charley Walters' Saturday column.

Why does he think the Wilfs could be on the verge of selling? He appears to be connecting dots, noticing how Minnesota reduced its player spending from $350 million in the 2025 offseason to $226 million so far this offseason.

It is significant to go from spending more money on the roster than any other team to the second-lowest one year later, but there are logical reasons for it that don't point to a sale. More on that in a moment, but Walters suspects the Wilfs could get $8 or $9 billion for the Vikings, which is just a sliver more than the $600 million they bought the team for in 2005.

Why the speculation doesn't add up

Selling the team doesn't make much sense when you stop and consider how hard the Vikings and Minnesota leaders are pushing to host the 2028 NFL Draft. Minnesota is reportedly the favorite to win the bid for the '28 draft, which could provide an economic boom to the Vikings, Twin Cities, and entire state.

A more logical reason the Vikings have slashed payroll from 2025 to 2026 is that they whiffed on their aggressive move to win a Super Bowl. They were all-in last year, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn't live up to lofty expectations as a first-year starter, and the offensive collapse was too much to overcome. They had to hit the reset button.

Cutting big-money players like defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, who are in the later stages of their careers, allowed the Vikings to draft Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange in the first and third rounds of the draft, respectively. They got younger, more athletic, and cheaper on the interior defensive line.

Another reason to second-guess reporting about a sale is that the Vikings just picked up wide receiver Jordan Addison's fifth-year option that'll pay him $18 million 2025. That's an indicator that they want to re-sign him, and that could cost them upwards of $30 million annually.

That's far from a cost-cutting move, and it could very well be the reason why the Vikings traded edge rusher Jonathan Greenard instead of giving him a new contract. The NFL has a salary cap, and the Vikings were pressed up against it after last year's spending spree. Giving Greenard a more lucrative extension would've made the salary cap situation even more difficult in 2027 and beyond. If they believe 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner replace Greenard, then the move makes sense.

Minnesota also has to be prepared to pay Kyler Murray a big-money quarterback contract. He's playing for the league minimum of $1.3 million in 2026, but if he succeeds and the Vikings want to re-sign him, then it's going to be expensive.

Everything the Vikings have done looks to be aimed at getting younger and cheaper ahead of a potentially expensive 2027 offseason. The cost-cutting moves aren't anywhere close to the fire sale and payroll slashing the Minnesota Twins owners did last year before they put the team up for sale and then abruptly changed their minds when their price wasn't met.

The Wilfs have been committed to building a championship team for 21 years, and there's really nothing to indicate they're considering a sale beyond wild guesswork.

Maybe Walters knows something everyone else doesn't, but his latest writings seem to be connecting dots more than reporting facts. Consider that Walters, when he has inside info, is known for using the phrase "a little birdie says." Although he used it while talking about the Twins later in this column, he didn't when talking about the Wilfs and selling the team.

Move forward with caution. There's no hard evidence to support the notion that a sale is coming.