Vikings Day 2 NFL Draft Big Board: Live Look at MN's Top Options
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The Vikings shocked the NFL Draft's first round by selecting Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the No. 18 overall pick, and now they're entering the second day of the draft with one second-round selection (No. 49) and two third-round picks (Nos. 82 and 97).
Minnesota's biggest needs are wide receiver, safety, cornerback, and running back, while center, offensive tackle, linebacker, and edge rusher can't be ruled out. Below, we're tracking the top prospects who are realistic second- or third-round picks for the Vikings, making note as they come off the board.
Vikings Day 2 big board: Overall Top 30
- Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
- Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
- Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
- Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona
- D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
- Zion Young, edge, Missouri
- Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M
- Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
- Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
- C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia
- Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
- Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
- Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
- Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
- Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
- Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
- Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
- De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
- Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
- Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa
- Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
- Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
- Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
- Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
- Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
- Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
- Logan Jones, C, Iowa
Safeties
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- A.J. Haulcy, LSU
- Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- Bud Clark, TCU
Cornerbacks
- Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- Colton Hood, Tennessee
- D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
Insider linebackers
- Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- C.J. Allen, Georgia
- Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Josiah Trotter, Missouri
Wide receivers
- Denzel Boston, Washington
- Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- Germie Bernard, Alabama
- Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
- De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
- Ted Hurst, Georgia State
- Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Running backs
- Mike Washington, Arkansas
- Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Tight ends
- Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- Max Klare, Ohio State
- Oscar Delp, Georgia
Offensive tackles
- Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
- Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
Centers
- Jake Slaughter, Florida
- Sam Hecht, Kansas State
- Logan Jones, Iowa
- Connor Lew, Auburn
- Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
Edge rushers
- Zion Young, Missouri
- T.J. Parker, Clemson
- Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Derrick Moore, Michigan
- Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
Defensive tackles
- Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
- Christen Miller, Georgia
- Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
- Domonique Orange, Iowa State
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Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm