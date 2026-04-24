Vikings Day 2 NFL Draft Big Board: Live Look at MN's Top Options

The Vikings shocked the NFL Draft's first round by selecting Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the No. 18 overall pick, and now they're entering the second day of the draft with one second-round selection (No. 49) and two third-round picks (Nos. 82 and 97).

Minnesota's biggest needs are wide receiver, safety, cornerback, and running back, while center, offensive tackle, linebacker, and edge rusher can't be ruled out. Below, we're tracking the top prospects who are realistic second- or third-round picks for the Vikings, making note as they come off the board.

Vikings Day 2 big board: Overall Top 30

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State Denzel Boston, WR, Washington Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana Zion Young, edge, Missouri Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss Christen Miller, DT, Georgia Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia Jake Slaughter, C, Florida Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Safeties

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Treydan Stukes, Arizona A.J. Haulcy, LSU Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina Bud Clark, TCU

Cornerbacks

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Avieon Terrell, Clemson Colton Hood, Tennessee D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Insider linebackers

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas C.J. Allen, Georgia Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech Jake Golday, Cincinnati Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Wide receivers

Denzel Boston, Washington Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee Germie Bernard, Alabama Malachi Fields, Notre Dame De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss Ted Hurst, Georgia State Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Running backs

Mike Washington, Arkansas Emmett Johnson, Nebraska Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Tight ends

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt Max Klare, Ohio State Oscar Delp, Georgia

Offensive tackles

Gennings Dunker, Iowa Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Centers

Jake Slaughter, Florida Sam Hecht, Kansas State Logan Jones, Iowa Connor Lew, Auburn Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Edge rushers

Zion Young, Missouri T.J. Parker, Clemson Cashius Howell, Texas A&M Derrick Moore, Michigan Gabe Jacas, Illinois Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Defensive tackles

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State Christen Miller, Georgia Lee Hunter, Texas Tech Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss Domonique Orange, Iowa State