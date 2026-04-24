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Vikings Day 2 NFL Draft Big Board: Live Look at MN's Top Options

With three picks and numerous needs, the Vikings will have a bunch of intriguing prospects to choose from in the second and third rounds of the draft.
Joe Nelson|
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings shocked the NFL Draft's first round by selecting Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the No. 18 overall pick, and now they're entering the second day of the draft with one second-round selection (No. 49) and two third-round picks (Nos. 82 and 97).

Minnesota's biggest needs are wide receiver, safety, cornerback, and running back, while center, offensive tackle, linebacker, and edge rusher can't be ruled out. Below, we're tracking the top prospects who are realistic second- or third-round picks for the Vikings, making note as they come off the board.

Vikings Day 2 big board: Overall Top 30

  1. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
  2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
  5. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
  6. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  7. Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona
  8. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  9. Zion Young, edge, Missouri
  10. Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M
  11. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
  12. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  13. C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia
  14. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
  15. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  16. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
  17. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
  18. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
  19. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
  20. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
  21. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
  22. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
  23. Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa
  24. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
  25. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
  26. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
  27. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
  28. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
  29. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
  30. Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Safeties

  1. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
  2. Treydan Stukes, Arizona
  3. A.J. Haulcy, LSU
  4. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
  5. Bud Clark, TCU

Cornerbacks

  1. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
  2. Avieon Terrell, Clemson
  3. Colton Hood, Tennessee
  4. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
  5. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Insider linebackers

  1. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
  2. C.J. Allen, Georgia
  3. Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
  4. Jake Golday, Cincinnati
  5. Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Wide receivers

  1. Denzel Boston, Washington
  2. Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
  3. Germie Bernard, Alabama
  4. Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
  5. De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
  6. Ted Hurst, Georgia State
  7. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Running backs

  1. Mike Washington, Arkansas
  2. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
  3. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Tight ends

  1. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
  2. Max Klare, Ohio State
  3. Oscar Delp, Georgia

Offensive tackles

  1. Gennings Dunker, Iowa
  2. Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
  3. Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Centers

  1. Jake Slaughter, Florida
  2. Sam Hecht, Kansas State
  3. Logan Jones, Iowa
  4. Connor Lew, Auburn
  5. Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Edge rushers

  1. Zion Young, Missouri
  2. T.J. Parker, Clemson
  3. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
  4. Derrick Moore, Michigan
  5. Gabe Jacas, Illinois
  6. Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Defensive tackles

  1. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
  2. Christen Miller, Georgia
  3. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
  4. Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
  5. Domonique Orange, Iowa State
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Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

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