Another Potential Demond Claiborne Replacement Just Became Available for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 heading into Week 7 and sitting at the top of the NFC North. While that is great for now, there are areas of the roster that could be improved to prepare for the remainder of the games on the schedule.

One position where the Vikings could use a boost is running back. While Jordan Mason was out, Aaron Jones Sr. was responsible for getting production on the ground since Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas have struggled to be effective.

Mason is on track to return against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but Minnesota could still use depth beyond their one-two punch of Jones and Mason. A recently released running back could help to improve that situation.

Free agent RB Jaydon Blue could be an interesting option for the Vikings

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they waived running back Jaydon Blue. Blue was picked up by the Eagles at the start of September, but didn't see any game action.

The 22-year-old rusher joined the Dallas Cowboys as a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and played five games as a rookie.

Blue ended his rookie campaign with 38 rushing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown. He picked up seven first downs for Dallas and averaged 3.4 yards per carry. The Cowboys waived him as part of their final roster cuts, which led him to the Eagles' practice squad.

The Vikings are currently ranked 22nd in rushing yards per attempt at 3.8. However, Claiborne has struggled mightily as a rookie, averaging only 2.2 yards per rushing attempt on six carries this season, making him an unreliable third option for Minnesota.

Claiborne is only 23 years old, so there's plenty of time for him to find his footing in the NFL. But until he can, the Vikings might want to look into a player like the 5-foot-9, 198-pound Blue to hold down the RB3 job until he is ready.

During the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Blue ran an impressive 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which is a great measure of his speed. The only question marks surrounding him at this point in his career are his maturity and fashion sense.

Last year, Blue wore a pair of Louis Vuitton-Nike cleats at practice, and it did not go over well. The footwear gave him blisters. His footwear choice gave him a reputation for choosing style over function, which did not go over well with the team or fans.

Nonetheless, if a tryout and physical go well for the young running back, the Vikings might be smart to add him to the practice squad and potentially elevate him to the 53-man roster if they need a speedy running back with some experience to take pressure off Jones or Mason.

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