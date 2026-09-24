Tai Felton Already Looks Like the Vikings' Biggest Disappointment After 2 Games

It’s April 2025. The Vikings enter the NFL Draft with only two selections over the first 138 picks after trading significant capital the previous spring. Their first pick, Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson, was a no-brainer for an offensive line needing significant help. They didn't pick again until the end of the third round, where they surprised everyone.

The Vikings selected Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton with the 102nd overall pick after trading down from pick 97, adding him to a room already occupied by Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and the up-and-coming Jalen Nailor. Many fans and analysts wondered why then-general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would spend the team’s second-highest draft selection on one of their most secure positions.

Now, 17 months later, the move looks even more shocking, as Felton has yet to play even a slight role in the Vikings' passing game to begin the 2026 season, despite showing flashes this summer.

Tai Felton’s impact has been nearly nonexistent in Vikings' first two games

The Vikings announced that WR3 Jauan Jennings would miss the Week 2 game in Chicago while attending to a personal family matter. The perfect chance for Felton to step in and step up, right? Not so fast. Fellow WR and return specialist Myles Price was the one to step in at WR3 in a game that, admittedly, saw limited action for the entire passing offense.

Still, the decision tells us everything we needed to know.

To say Felton has had a slow start to his career would be putting it lightly. As a rookie, Felton had only three receptions for 25 yards. Through two games of his second season, he has not even had a pass targeted to him on offense. Investing a Day 2 pick for this level of production through 19 career games could not have been what Adofo-Mensah had in mind when he selected Felton in 2025.

Maybe add this to the list of why the team is now under the leadership of new GM Nolan Teasley.

Felton's most noteworthy play so far this season came on a Bears punt return this past weekend. Returner Kalif Raymond caught the ball and appeared to be moving out of bounds when Felton came in and hit him. Shockingly, Felton was not penalized, but the play became a point of frustration for upset Bears fans (h/t: davebftv).

Vikings been playing a bit dirty today. What is this? pic.twitter.com/5G3Lgq4n1J — Dave (@davebftv) September 20, 2026

A promising camp has led nowhere for Felton

Many fans were optimistic that 2026 would be Felton's breakout year, especially after former WR3 Jalen Nailor departed for Vegas in free agency. Once training camp started, the optimism seemed warranted. Felton made plays day in and day out to start camp, even putting up what may have been the catch of the summer with a one-handed snag in the back corner of the end zone (h/t: Vikings).

The former Maryland wideout seemed to be making enough noise to warrant additional looks during the preseason. His performance in preseason game one against the Giants was quiet, to say the least. He totaled only five yards off one reception on two targets. Facing the Ravens, he turned the hype levels back up, ending the day with three receptions for 66 yards on four targets, including a leaping grab for a 50-yard reception from J.J. McCarthy down the right sideline (h/t: NFL).

J.J. McCarthy goes DEEP to Tai Felton!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cvO0UUGoCb — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2026

While Felton has shown flashes, he simply has not shown them when it matters most.

Vikings wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell has a unique eye for readiness at the position, meaning there’s a reason Felton has yet to fully get his shot, even with Jennings missing time last week.

For Felton's sake and the team, let’s hope that when he does get his chance, the flashes from camp make their way into meaningful action. His next opportunity could come this weekend against the Buccaneers, who have allowed only 20 receptions (T-21st) and 234 receiving yards (25th) to wide receivers this season.

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