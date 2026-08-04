Vikings Now Have More Leverage Ahead of Potential Jordan Addison Extension Negotiations

Jordan Addison's future with the Vikings has been a relatively hot topic in the early stages of training camp. After general manager Nolan Teasley put pen to paper with offensive tackle Brian O'Neill and a $96 million extension last week, Vikings fans started to wonder if Addison—who's due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028—would be the next man up for a new contract.

As a 24-year-old wide receiver, Addison could be due for quite the sum on his next contract. According to Spotrac, the former first-rounder will carry cap hits of $4.2 million and $18 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively, and will likely look to seek even more with each passing day. The Saints just handed WR Chris Olave a four-year contract worth up to $132 million ($90 million guaranteed), which could motivate Addison to push for a similar number.

That said, Olave has the stats to back up that payday, whereas Addison doesn't. The Vikings likely won't mind using that as leverage when negotiations come up, nor will they bat an eye at using the NFL's latest extension as an example, too.

Zay Flowers' extension could help Vikings with future Jordan Addison contract talks

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens have signed WR Zay Flowers to a four-year, $140 million extension. In a follow-up tweet, Schefter revealed that Flowers is now tied with Vikings star Justin Jefferson when it comes to "new-money average per year."

The $35M per year extension for Zay Flowers ties him with Justin Jefferson in new-money average per year.



1) Jaxon Smith-Njigba: $42.15M

2) Ja'Marr Chase: $40.25M

3) Drake London: $35.25M

4) Zay Flowers: $35M

T-4) Justin Jefferson: $35M

6) CeeDee Lamb: $34M https://t.co/N2YCFEvprj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2026

Flowers' new contract is an example of the rising cost to keep the NFL's top receivers locked down. Whether or not you think he deserves that much money, the reality is that wideouts across the league will only make more from here on out. Conversely, the Vikings can use that to their advantage, hopefully extending Addison to a friendlier contract.

It's easy to compare the careers of Addison and Flowers, as they were drafted one pick apart in the 2023 NFL Draft. Much to Addison's dismay, though, such a comparison reveals how much Flowers has outperformed him to this point (outside of touchdowns).

Player Games played Targets Receptions Catch % Receiving yards Yards per reception Yards per game Receiving TDs Jordan Addison 46 (41 starts) 286 175 61.2% 2,396 13.7 52.1 22 Zay Flowers 50 (48 starts) 342 237 69.3% 3,128 13.2 62.6 14

Throw in the fact that Flowers is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and Pro Bowl appearances, and it's easy to see why Addison—who hasn't hit 900 yards since his rookie year—could have a harder time in negotiations now.

It's important to point out that Flowers is the Ravens' WR1, which is why he commanded the sum he did. At the same time, Addison should be capable of more than he's shown, even though Jefferson draws the opposing team's top coverage more often than not.

The 2025 season saw Addison average a career-low 43.6 yards per game when he should have wanted his stats to go in the opposite direction.

Jordan Addison had a career-low performance in 2025. Can he turn things around to prove to the Vikings that he deserves to be paid handsomely? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of it can be chalked up to the Vikings' uninspiring play in the quarterback room, but that doesn't change the fact that the team needed more than a 42-610-3 stat line from Addison to feel confident about handing him the bag.

Not only will the Vikings hesitate to pay Addison big money until he puts up big-money stats, but Jefferson's presence will also limit what his next deal looks like.

Jefferson is earning an average of $35 million in new-year money, and his extension includes $110 million in guaranteed cash. Chances are that the Vikings won't want to pay Addison (or any other WR) more than that, as having two wideouts making $100+ million is a surefire recipe for disaster, regardless of what salary cap projections look like.

What's next?

Of course, whatever happens next will be up to Addison.

If he looks more like his rookie season (911 yards, 10 TDs in 17 games) or better, maybe he'll have a legitimate chance to get Olave- or Flowers-like money. Until then, though, the Vikings will have the leverage. If Addison can't accept that or continues with the status quo, Teasley & Co. can wait until the last minute and hope he accepts a fairer deal closer to free agency in 2028.

The Vikings could also contemplate trading Addison, especially if Jauan Jennings steps up into the WR2 role. Nevertheless, that's a bridge to cross if the situation reaches that point, giving both sides enough time to figure out Addison's worth.

Until then, every new WR extension will play a role in what happens next for the Vikings' playmaker, making it interesting to see what Addison will do in Year 4, and whether it'll shift the leverage back in his direction.