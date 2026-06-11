Teasley, Vikings Part Ways With 4 Front Office Staffers, Per Reports

New general manager Nolan Teasley and the Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with four front office staffers as they shake things up in that area, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

Assistant general manager Demitrius Washington, senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson, assistant director of college scouting Pat Roberts, and pro scout Salli Clavelle are the four departing members of the front office. Each of the latter three are no longer listed on the front office directory on the team's website. Washington's name is still there, but Lewis reports that he "asked and received approval to pursue other opportunities."

It was fairly expected that Teasley would make some personnel changes in the front office upon taking the job. That tends to happen when a new general manager takes over. Teasley understandably sidestepped the topic when it came up at his introductory press conference, saying "I haven’t been here to assess the people who are here. But I know there’s a lot of strong evaluators and a really strong football evaluation in place. So I would leave it at that."

Washington is the most notable departure in terms of title. He was hired by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah four years ago after spending seven seasons in the 49ers' research and development department, including five seasons alongside Adofo-Mensah. With Washington leaving, Teasley could potentially hire another assistant GM, using a promotion to that title as a way to poach someone from another front office (quite possibly Seattle's, where he just came from).

Ryan Grigson, the Vikings' other assistant GM, appears safe for now. ESPN's Kevin Seifert said his "understanding is that this is the extent of the initial changes to the Vikings' front office." Quite frankly, that's not something Vikings fans will be thrilled about, given Grigson's association to Adofo-Mensah and his track record as the Colts' GM in the 2010s. That much is evident in the reply section here.

Stephenson is the most notable departure in terms of tenure. He had been with the Vikings for the past 24 seasons since being hired as a college scout in 2002. Stephenson was the Vikings' director of college scouting for many years and was briefly the team's co-director of player personnel before taking on his most recent title of senior personnel executive.

Roberts had also been with the Vikings for a long time. He was hired as a national scout in 2013 and then was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2022. Clavelle was another Adofo-Mensah hire who came from the 49ers four years ago.