The Vikings Added Serious Size Since 2025, According to the Scale

How much bigger are the 2026 Minnesota Vikings going to be than the 2025 team?

Last summer, the Vikings were preparing to enter training camp with an average player's weight of 239.49 pounds, according to RotoWire. While that's heavier than the average Joe walking down the street, it actually ranked 29th in a 32-team league.

Only the 49ers (239.18), Chiefs (238.83), and Buccaneers (233.86) were lighter. The heaviest team in the league in July 2025 was the Baltimore Ravens, with an average player weight of 248.66 pounds.

It may not mean much, but there are 92 players listed on the Vikings.com roster, with an average weight of 244 pounds. That's not 2025 Ravens big, but it's quite a bit heavier than last season. In fact, only ten teams had an average weight of 244 or more pounds last July, according to RotoWire.

When breaking the Vikings' 92-player roster down by position group, here are the average weights:

Offensive line: 315 pounds (16 players)

Defensive line: 305 pounds (11 players)

Tight end: 248 pounds (6 players)

Linebacker: 241 pounds (15 players)

Quarterback: 220 pounds (4 players)

Kicker/Punter: 220 pounds (4 players)

Running back: 218 pounds (6 players)

Safety: 205 pounds (7 players)

Wide receiver: 192 pounds (13 players)

Cornerback: 186 pounds (10 players)

The heaviest player on the roster is offensive tackle Walter Rouse at 330 pounds. The lightest is Tyreek Chappell, a 180-pound cornerback.

We cross-checked the data from SportRadar with the Vikings roster and came up with an average weight of 247 pounds, but the Vikings' official roster has nine more players listed than SportRadar.

Who are the nine missing players on the Vikings' SportRadar roster? Some big names...

Max Bredeson, FB (252 pounds)

Kahlef Hailassie, S (195 pounds)

Theo Jackson, S (205 pounds)

Josh Metellus, S (208 pounds)

Jacob Thomas, S (212 pounds)

Jakobe Thomas, S (211 pounds)

Tavierre Thomas, S (212 pounds)

Jay Ward, S, (190 pounds)

Honestly, we have no idea why SportRadar is missing so many safeties and one fullback. Maybe it's a glitch in the system. Either way, the official team website is more accurate.

In the end, the Vikings' average player weight will be another interesting story angle for us to analyze once the roster is trimmed to 53 players before the start of the regular season.