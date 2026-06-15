Vikings Announce 2026 Training Camp Schedule, Ticketing Options

Football season isn't all that far away. The Vikings have announced the schedule for their 2026 training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, featuring 13 practices open to fans who wish to buy tickets and attend.

It begins on Saturday, August 1 with "Back Together Weekend," which will include attendance from several Vikings legends. Normal practices will be held every day from Monday the 3rd (which is the first practice of camp in full pads) through Saturday the 8th, with the exception of that Thursday. And the Vikings' annual night practice at TCO Stadium will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 9th.

In the second full week, practice will be open from Tuesday the 11th through Thursday the 13th ahead of the Vikings' road preseason opener against the Giants on the 15th. There will also be open practice on Monday the 17th, and the final two open sessions will be joint practices against the Ravens on the 19th and 20th before the two play at U.S. Bank Stadium on the 22nd.

Those joint practices with Baltimore will allow fans to see the Vikings compete against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton, Trey Hendrickson, and the rest of one of the AFC's best teams. They should be a highlight of camp.

Up to 4,000 fans can attend each day of practice outside of the night practice, which has a capacity of 6,000. General admission digital tickets must be reserved in advance. Tickets become available to season ticket members on Tuesday, and members can claim up to four complimentary general admission tickets for up to two days of camp. For the general public, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT this Thursday, the 18th.

General admission bleacher tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 18. Children under 36" tall get in free. The only pricing exception is the night practice, which is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Fans willing to spend a little more can also purchase tickets to the shaded Omni Hospitality Tent.

You can find the full schedule, ticketing information, and much more at the team's website.

This promises to be a very interesting training camp for the Vikings, who are conducting a quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings, who have quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball, have big ambitions in 2026. In addition to Murray, training camp will give fans their first look at newcomers like Jauan Jennings, Caleb Banks, James Pierre, and Jake Golday, among others.