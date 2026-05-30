Vikings Hire Seahawks Executive Nolan Teasley as General Manager

The search is over. The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as their next GM, according to reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and others.

The Vikings agreed to terms with Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley as their general manager, sources tell NFL Network.



Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Teasley — regarded as one of the NFL’s top young executives — now will try to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/6u022MCHri — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 30, 2026

The Vikings conducted a thorough search that included multiple rounds of interviews with a variety of assistant GM candidates from across the league. Longtime executive Rob Brzezinski, who operated as the Vikings' acting GM this offseason after the firing of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, was in the mix as well. Ultimately, Minnesota's ownership-led search committee has landed on an external candidate in Teasley, who joins them fresh off of a Super Bowl victory with Seattle.

Teasley had been with the Seahawks for 13 years. He joined them as a scouting intern in 2013, then worked his way up from pro personnel scout to assistant director of pro personnel, director of pro personnel, and most recently three seasons as Seattle's assistant GM under John Schneider. He's a Washington native who graduated from Central Washington University in 2007.

All of the Vikings' external candidates came from traditional scouting backgrounds, which tells you the team was always planning on pivoting to someone in that mold after making a non-traditional hire four years ago with Adofo-Mensah, who came from an analytics background and worked on Wall Street before crossing over into the NFL.

In addition to Teasley, the Vikings' reported finalists included Brzezinski, Rams assistant GM John McKay, Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray, and Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt. Notably, Teasley is the only person in that mix without any real ties to the Vikings or Kevin O'Connell. Gray and Burckhardt began their front office careers in Minnesota, while McKay worked with O'Connell in Los Angeles for two years.

On a very basic level, hiring the second-in-command from the team that just won the Super Bowl feels like a reasonable strategy for the Vikings. Of course, it wasn't that simple. For Teasley to emerge as the choice from this process tells you he thoroughly impressed the Wilfs, COO Andrew Miller, O'Connell, and the rest of the parties involved in making this key decision.

The Seahawks made the playoffs nine times in the 13 years Teasley was there, including Super Bowl wins in 2013 and 2025. He may not have contributed much to the former championship as a first-year scouting intern, but he certainly played a significant role in the latter. In addition to landing Sam Darnold, the Seahawks' recent title was driven by their success in drafting and developing players like Kenneth Walker III, Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Byron Murphy, Nick Emmanwori, and many others.

Despite not being chosen to remain in the GM role, the general expectation is that Brzezinski — who has been with the Vikings for nearly 30 years — will return to his previous role as the salary cap guru and a lead contract negotiator.

More to come on this major hire from Minnesota.