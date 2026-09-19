Vikings Injury Report Raises 3 Major Questions vs. Bears in Week 2

The Vikings released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bears, and while Kyler Murray's absence is the headliner, plenty of other concerns raise significant questions.

Carson Wentz will get the nod over the ailing Murray, who took a vicious shot to the head in last week's win over Green Bay. Wentz is certainly more of a Corolla to Murray's Camaro, but they'll both get to the destination eventually. In the Vikings' case, that means solid quarterback play that avoids the big mistakes. So while Wentz may not offer the same scrambling and big-play ability as Murray, he will find Justin Jefferson and keep drives alive.

But while quarterback may be in good hands, the same can't be said for a few other key positions. Here's where the Vikings may be in trouble with injuries to the starter.

Brian O'Neill: Questionable (knee) — does Van Denmark start over Tiernan?

The freshly extended O'Neill has been listed as limited, and even got a DNP this week in practice with an apparent knee injury. He's officially listed as questionable, and if he can't suit up, the Vikings would likely rely upon swing tackle Ryan Van Demark to handle the right tackle duties. Rookie Caleb Tiernan is technically listed as the backup right tackle, but his preseason showed he's clearly not ready for a starting role.

O'Neill would be a big loss after the Vikings offensive line allowed just one sack and six pressures last week against Green Bay. Still, head coach Kevin O'Connell seemed optimistic O'Neill could suit up when talking with reporters on Friday.

“Brian O’Neill was able to get limited work in today, and he’ll go in questionable. He’s doing well. We’ll see how he feels after a good practice today," O'Connell said.

Jordan Mason: IR (thumb) — does Demond Claiborne get his shot?

Mason heads to injured reserve, where he'll miss at least four games. Initially slated for a 50/50 split with Aaron Jones, the Vikings will now have to get a bit creative in his absence.

Jones will see an increased workload, but after that, things are a bit unclear. O'Connell confirmed that rookie Demond Claiborne will be active, but after his lackluster preseason, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry, the speedster might be a year out from a role on offense. Meanwhile, the only other backs on the roster were signed with the last few weeks.

DeeJay Dallas will likely be the back to spell Jones on occasion, but he hasn't seen much work, toting the ball just 22 times over the past three seasons. The coaching staff trusts him, however, and there's always a world where he cuts through the defense like his menacing stare does to our souls.

Jerome Ford was the most recent addition, but it's doubtful that he's active on Sunday. Without Mason, there's going to be a lot of pressure put on Jones to make plays. That's not a guarantee, though, after he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in 12 attempts against a banged-up Packers front.

Jauan Jennings: Out (personal matter) — is a Jordan Addison bounce-back game in the cards?

After failing to record a catch in Week 1, Jennings will now miss Week 2 with a personal matter. It's a tough start for the newest Viking receiver, and Minnesota will now have to find other ways to keep the pesky Bears secondary from hovering around Justin Jefferson.

Tai Felton will slide up into the WR3 role alongside Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Without Jennings, though, Chicago may opt to try to take away Jefferson, forcing Minnesota to win with Addison and Felton. It wouldn't be the worst plan defensively, but Felton did have a strong camp, and there's a zero percent chance Addison gets blanked again in back-to-back weeks.

Jennings will also be missed in the run game, as Felton and Myles Price are a clear drop-off in blocking ability. The good news is that this is likely a one week absence for Jennings and the Vikings won't be without their enforcer long. Still, missing Murray, Mason and Jennings against Chicago will be a huge hurdle to clear.

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