Vikings vs. Bears Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Chicago Should Dominate at Home)

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears stole the show in Week 1 of the 2026 season, scoring 59 points in a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears won the NFC North last season, and they have a chance to get off to a solid start in the division with a home date against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

The Vikings knocked off Green Bay in Week 1, riding a monster second half from their defense. Carson Wentz threw three scores after Kyle Murray (concussion) went down, but the Vikings and Brian Flores really changed the game by getting home on their many, many blitzes in the second half.

Oddsmakers have set the Bears as clear favorites in this Week 2 matchup, and they are the No. 1 offense in the league in EPA/Play through one week. Can Ben Johnson’s group keep it up on Sunday?

All season long, the SI Betting team plans to use the latest odds and our analysis to predict the final score of every game. It’s a fun way to give bettors our decision on the spread, moneyline and total while potentially getting a few of these scores exactly right.

Let’s jump right into my prediction for this NFC North battle with both teams eyeing a 2-0 start.

Vikings vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +5.5 (-110)

Bears -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings: +190

Bears: -230

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Bears were just 3-point favorites in the lookahead line prior to Week 1, but their 59-point showing and the injury to Kyler Murray against Green Bay moved this line 2.5 points .

Murray is facing an uphill battle to clear concussion protocol by Sunday, and the Bears are going to be the clear favorite in this matchup no matter who is under center for the Vikings.

Vikings vs. Bears Score Prediction

Earlier this week, I shared in our betting preview for this game why I’m all about the Bears at home:

The Bears were one of the better home teams in the league last season, covering the spread in four of their six games as home favorites.

After a league-best offensive showing in Week 1, Chicago is nearly a touchdown favorite against the Vikes in Week 2.

While Minnesota put together a strong second half and knocked off the Packers, I am wary about betting on Carson Wentz if Murray can’t go. Based on the speed in which Murray was ruled out in Week 1, I’d be pretty shocked if he was cleared ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Chicago has a chance to have an all-time offense this season, and it’s worth noting that Jordan Love torched the Vikings for 387 yards, even though they kept him in check after falling behind 22-10.

I think Johnson, Williams and the Bears can capitalize on a potentially leaky secondary, especially if Brian Flores tries to blitz as much as he did against Green Bay.

Chicago’s defense was a bit of a concern in Week 1, allowing 37 points to Carolina, but the Minnesota quarterback room is once again in shambles heading into Week 2. Even though the Vikings put up 39 points against Green Bay, they were just 18th in EPA/Play and 28th in success rate.

The Bears have been tabbed as a potential regression team in 2026, and our own Iain MacMillan has picked them to get upset in back-to-back weeks in his Road to 272 column .

Despite that, I’m high on this team with Johnson leading the way, and the Bears covered in four of six games as home favorites in 2025. I think their offense will be too much for this Vikings team that benefitted from a lot of Green Bay miscues in Week 1.

Final Score Prediction: Bears 30, Vikings 19

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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