How Jordan Mason's Injury Impacts Vikings' Backfield for Week 2 and Beyond

The dynamic duo in the Vikings' backfield will now be down to a 'dynamic uno' for the next month or so. Running back Jordan Mason fractured his thumb in the Week 1 victory over the Packers, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell (h/t The Athletic's Alec Lewis), and will miss at least the next four games after going on injured reserve.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says RB Jordan Mason has a small fracture in his thumb. It’s been fixed, but he’s headed to short-term IR. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 16, 2026

After toting the ball 15 times last week, the Vikings will now be tasked with replacing Mason's production for the next few weeks. That's easier said than done, though, and Minnesota may have to get creative with its solution as a Week 2 showdown with the Bears looms.

Vikings' backfield doesn't provide any easy solutions to solve their Jordan Mason problem

The obvious answer to navigate life without Mason is to lean heavily on Aaron Jones Sr. The seasoned veteran was slated to split the backfield with Mason on a near 50/50 split anyway, and he's the only other running back on the roster who has been with the team longer than one game.

Jones will see a big uptick in usage over the next month, but don't expect him to run away with the job completely. He's seen his yards per carry drop every year for the last three seasons, and kicked off 2026 with just 3.3 yards per rush against the Packers. The 31-year-old back just doesn't have the same juice anymore, and the Viking' offense will lose a big dimension without Mason.

Sure, Jones is a reliable pass-catcher and solid blocker, but there won't be many defenses too concerned about game planning around him.

Jordan Mason's absence, regardless of how long it lasts, will be a blow to the Vikings' offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the Vikings don't have too many other viable options to handle the bulk of the load. Sixth-round draft pick Demond Claiborne was a healthy scratch in Week 1 after a lackluster preseason, and the other two backs on the team—DeeJay Dallas and Jerome Ford—have been in Minnesota for less than three weeks combined.

Dallas—whom the team signed just ahead of the season—actually got some work against Green Bay, although he didn't register a carry. His most notable moment in Week 1 was a thumping block he laid to spring Myles Price on a return (h/t NFL on CBS).

"Watch DJ Dallas — this block right here, MY GOODNESS. That is old school football right there."@JJWatt fired up after this block 😤 pic.twitter.com/dCnY6ncgB4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

Still, O'Connell all but confirmed Dallas will have a bigger role in Mason's absence.

"(Dallas has) got some good instincts and vision and tools as a runner," said O'Connell. "To have him available to us here has been big, and obviously, with Jordan's situation, he'll probably see an ever more increased role."

Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley knows Dallas from their years together in Seattle, where the veteran RB saw most of his work as a runner during his career.

Dallas surely won't split the work evenly as Mason does, but he will spell Jones from time to time. His true value lies in his versatility, though, and he doesn't offer much in a pure rushing sense. His career long is just 27 yards, and he hasn't seen significant action since 2022.

First-year woes

The real spark for Minnesota should, in theory, come from Claiborne and his 4.3 speed. Ball security, something he's struggled with for years, has been a huge anchor dragging his value down. After averaging just 2.6 yards per carry in the preseason and coughing up a ball in Ravens joint practices, it's clear the Vikings just don't trust the rookie yet.

Claiborne put the ball on the ground seven times at Wake Forest in 2025, and until he clears that issue up, he's not likely to see the field much as a rookie despite the wide-open path towards playing time.

For now, the Vikings may have to limp through the next month without Mason, or hope that Jones can capture some of his 2024 magic.

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